 

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Adoption of Distributable Earnings Performance Metric

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 12:30  |  48   |   |   

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE:KREF) today announced that, based on recent guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission, commencing with its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and for subsequent reporting periods, the Company has elected to present Distributable Earnings, a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as a supplement to KREF’s GAAP net income reporting. The Company believes this metric will be a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and its ability to pay dividends. Distributable Earnings will replace the Company’s prior presentation of Core Earnings, and Core Earnings presentations from prior reporting periods will be recast as Distributable Earnings and will be accompanied by relevant disclosures, including the Company’s policy of realizing loan losses through Distributable Earnings.

The Company defines Distributable Earnings as net income (loss) attributable to its stockholders or, without duplication, owners of its subsidiaries, computed in accordance with GAAP, including realized losses not otherwise included in GAAP net income (loss) and excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains or losses or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income for the applicable reporting period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income, and (iv) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain material non-cash income or expense items agreed upon after discussions between KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, the Company’s Manager, and the Company’s board of directors and after approval by a majority of the Company’s independent directors. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization from the calculation of Distributable Earnings only applies to debt investments related to real estate to the extent the Company forecloses on the property or properties underlying such debt investments.

Distributable Earnings should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP net income. The Company’s methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, the Company’s Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.

A detailed discussion of Distributable Earnings will be included in KREF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

About KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.



KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Adoption of Distributable Earnings Performance Metric KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE:KREF) today announced that, based on recent guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission, commencing with its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release and Annual Report on Form …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint in Two Global Phase III Studies and Shows Potential ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €1.3 Million Milestone Payment from Bpifrance for OSE-127/S95011
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
Citi Launches New Dynamic Allocation and Fund Order Processing Service
Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast on February 22, 2021
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Originations of $565.4 Million