Green Brick Partners Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), a leading national homebuilder and land development company, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,000,000 shares of Green Brick common stock by certain affiliates of Greenlight Capital, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling Stockholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Green Brick common stock. Green Brick is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the Offering.

Green Brick has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the Offering (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that has become effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will also be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the preliminary prospectus supplement and any other documents that Green Brick may file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this Offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: (1) Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or (2) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns four homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a controlling interest in homebuilders in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group), Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes), and Dallas, Texas (Centre Living Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities.