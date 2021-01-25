Bank of Hawaii Corporation 2020 Financial Results

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per share of $3.86 for the full year of 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $5.56 in 2019. Net income for the year was $153.8 million compared with net income of $225.9 million in the previous year. The return on average assets for the full year of 2020 was 0.79 percent compared with 1.29 percent in 2019. The return on average equity for the full year of 2020 was 11.38 percent compared with 17.65 percent in 2019. The efficiency ratio for the full year of 2020 improved to 54.91 percent compared with 55.68 percent in 2019.

“Bank of Hawaii finished 2020 with solid financial performance despite the many challenges we faced during the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Our loan balances grew 8.6 percent in 2020 and our deposit balances reached another record high, growing 15.4 percent compared with the prior year. Total assets expanded to a new record high of $20.6 billion at the end of the year. Our overall asset quality remained stable and our capital and liquidity all remain strong. During the year our disciplined approach to expense management allowed us to continue making significant progress on our strategic initiatives which position us well for continued growth in the future.”

Diluted earnings per share were $1.06 for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase from $0.95 in the third quarter of 2020 and down from $1.45 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $42.3 million, up from $37.8 million in the previous quarter and down from $58.1 million in the same quarter in 2019. The return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.83 percent compared with 0.76 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 1.29 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. The return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.26 percent compared with 11.01 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 17.84 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 59.88 percent compared with 54.22 percent in the previous quarter and 54.26 percent in the same quarter in 2019.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, was $497.6 million for the full year of 2020, a decrease of $2.3 million from net interest income of $499.9 million in 2019. Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $119.8 million, a decrease of $4.7 million compared with net interest income of $124.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and down $4.4 million from net interest income of $124.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included a charge of $3.0 million related to an impairment in the residual value of a leveraged lease which had a negative impact of 6 basis points on the net interest margin. Analyses of changes in net interest income are included in Tables 8a, 8b and 8c.

The net interest margin for the full year of 2020 was 2.73 percent, a decrease of 30 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.03 percent in 2019. Adjusted for the lease impairment, the decrease in the net interest margin is largely due to lower rates and higher levels of liquidity from continued strong deposit growth. The net interest margin was 2.48 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 19 basis points from the previous quarter and 47 basis points from the same quarter in 2019.

The provision for credit losses for the full year of 2020 was $117.8 million compared with a provision for credit losses of $16.0 million in 2019. Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 included a provision for credit losses of $15.2 million compared with $28.6 million in the previous quarter and $4.8 million in the same quarter in 2019.

Noninterest income for the full year of 2020 was $184.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 0.6 percent compared with noninterest income of $183.3 million in 2019. Noninterest income was $45.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with noninterest income of $41.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $47.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the prior quarter is largely due to an increase in mortgage banking income.

Noninterest expense for the full year of 2020 was $373.8 million, a decrease of $5.4 million or 1.4 percent compared with noninterest expense of $379.2 million in 2019. Noninterest expense was $98.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with noninterest expense of $89.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $93.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.1 million in charges related to the decision to permanently close twelve branches and reduce the current number of cash-only ATMs. Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter also included a charge of $0.8 million related to the true-up of amortization on an investment. Noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2020 included a gain of $1.9 million related to the sale of a branch building partially offset by $1.8 million in severance. There were no significant items in noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2019. An analysis of noninterest expenses related to salaries and benefits is included in Table 9.

The effective tax rate for the full year of 2020 was 18.68 percent compared with 20.96 percent for the full year of 2019. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 16.87 percent compared with 20.09 percent in the previous quarter and 21.15 percent during the same quarter in 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a return to provision adjustment of $1.6 million.

The Company’s business segments are defined as Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury & Other. Results for the business segments are determined based on the Company’s internal financial management reporting process and organizational structure. Selected financial information is included in Tables 13a and 13b.

Asset Quality

The Company’s overall asset quality continued to remain relatively stable during the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-performing assets were $18.5 million at December 31, 2020, down from $18.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $20.1 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.15 percent at December 31, 2020 compared with 0.16 percent at September 30, 2020 and 0.18 percent at December 31, 2019.

Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more were $10.5 million at December 31, 2020 compared with $9.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $8.4 million at December 31, 2019. Restructured loans and leases not included in non-accrual loans or accruing loans past due 90 days or more were $68.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared with $58.7 million at September 30, 2020 and $63.1 million at December 31, 2019. More information on non-performing assets and accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more is presented in Table 11.

Net charge-offs for the full year of 2020 were $7.1 million or 0.06 percent of total average loans and leases compared with net charge-offs of $12.7 million or 0.12 percent of total average loans and leases in 2019. Net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2020 were a net recovery of $0.3 million and were comprised of charge-offs of $3.2 million fully offset by recoveries of $3.5 million. Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2020 were a net recovery of $1.5 million as loan charge-offs of $2.3 million were fully offset by recoveries of $3.8 million. Net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2019 were $3.7 million or 0.13 percent annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and were comprised of charge-offs of $6.2 million and recoveries of $2.6 million.

The allowance for credit losses was $216.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase from $203.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $110.0 million at December 31, 2019. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.81 percent at December 31, 2020, up from 1.73 percent at September 30, 2020 and 1.00 percent at December 31, 2019. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.4 million at December 31, 2020, a slight increase from $2.3 million at the end of the prior quarter and down from $6.8 million at the end of the same quarter in 2019. Details of loan and lease charge-offs, recoveries, and the components of the total reserve for credit losses are summarized in Table 12.

Other Financial Highlights

Total assets increased to a new record of $20.6 billion at December 31, 2020 compared with total assets of $20.1 billion at September 30, 2020 and total assets of $18.1 billion at December 31, 2019. Average total assets were $19.4 billion for the full year of 2020, an increase of 10.5 percent from average total assets of $17.5 billion during 2019.

The investment securities portfolio was $7.1 billion at December 31, 2020, up from total securities of $6.4 billion at September 30, 2020 and $5.7 billion at December 31, 2019 due to growth in deposits that continued to outpace loan growth. The portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and includes $3.3 billion in securities held to maturity and $3.8 billion in securities available for sale at December 31, 2020. The securities portfolio at September 30, 2020 included $3.2 billion in securities held to maturity and $3.2 billion in securities available for sale compared with $3.0 billion in securities held to maturity and $2.6 billion in securities available for sale at December 31, 2019.

Total loans and leases were $11.9 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of 1.2 percent from total loans and leases of $11.8 billion at September 30, 2020 and up 8.6 percent from total loans and leases of $11.0 billion at December 31, 2019. Average total loans and leases were $11.6 billion during the full year of 2020, an increase of 8.5 percent from average total loans and leases of $10.7 billion during 2019.

The commercial loan portfolio was $5.1 billion at the end of December 31, 2020, an increase of $83.8 million or 1.7 percent from $5.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and up $886.9 million or 21.0 percent from $4.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Consumer loans were $6.8 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $62.6 million or 0.9 percent from $6.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and up $62.3 million or 0.9 percent from $6.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Loan and lease portfolio balances are summarized in Table 10.

Total deposits were $18.2 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of 2.7 percent from total deposits of $17.7 billion at September 30, 2020 and up 15.4 percent from total deposits of $15.8 billion at December 31, 2019. Average total deposits were $16.9 billion during the full year of 2020, an increase of 11.0 percent from average total deposits of $15.2 billion during 2019.

Consumer deposits were $9.3 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $443.9 million or 5.0 percent from $8.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $1.2 billion or 15.1 percent from $8.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial deposits were $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $143.3 million or 2.0 percent from $7.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $978.6 million or 15.5 percent from $6.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Other deposits, including public funds, were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $114.5 million or 6.8 percent from $1.7 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $219.3 million or 16.3 percent from $1.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Deposit balances are summarized in Tables 7a, 7b, and 10.

Total shareholders’ equity was $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $12.8 million from September 30, 2020, and up $87.7 million from December 31, 2019. There were no shares repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.06 percent at December 31, 2020 compared with 12.09 percent at September 30, 2020 and 12.18 percent at December 31, 2019. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio at December 31, 2020 was 6.71 percent compared with 6.81 percent at September 30, 2020 and 7.25 percent at December 31, 2019. The decrease in the Tier 1 Leverage ratio is due to balance sheet growth related to the significant increase in customer deposits.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares. The dividend will be payable on March 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, see the Company’s web site, www.boh.com.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 119,499 $ 124,166 $ 123,885 $ 496,322 $ 497,715 Provision for Credit Losses 15,200 28,600 4,750 117,800 16,000 Total Noninterest Income 45,258 41,734 47,702 184,409 183,338 Total Noninterest Expense 98,654 89,949 93,096 373,807 379,227 Net Income 42,314 37,840 58,143 153,804 225,913 Basic Earnings Per Share 1.06 0.95 1.46 3.87 5.59 Diluted Earnings Per Share 1.06 0.95 1.45 3.86 5.56 Dividends Declared Per Share 0.67 0.67 0.67 2.68 2.59 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.83 % 0.76 % 1.29 % 0.79 % 1.29 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 12.26 11.01 17.84 11.38 17.65 Efficiency Ratio 1 59.88 54.22 54.26 54.91 55.68 Net Interest Margin 2 2.48 2.67 2.95 2.73 3.03 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 63.21 70.53 45.89 69.25 46.33 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 6.74 6.93 7.26 6.97 7.30 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 11,835,929 $ 11,739,785 $ 10,878,672 $ 11,592,093 $ 10,688,424 Average Assets 20,382,633 19,741,139 17,821,004 19,387,693 17,537,570 Average Deposits 17,819,116 17,270,206 15,441,097 16,900,186 15,228,066 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,372,971 1,367,756 1,292,930 1,351,583 1,280,082 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 34.26 $ 33.99 $ 32.14 $ 34.26 $ 32.14 Tangible Book Value 33.47 33.21 31.35 33.47 31.35 Market Value Closing 76.62 50.52 95.16 76.62 95.16 High 80.38 61.94 95.68 95.53 95.68 Low 49.25 48.77 81.29 46.70 66.54 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 11,940,020 $ 11,793,608 $ 10,990,892 Total Assets 20,603,651 20,109,489 18,095,496 Total Deposits 18,211,621 17,738,883 15,784,482 Other Debt 60,481 60,502 85,565 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,374,507 1,361,739 1,286,832 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 18,481 $ 18,626 $ 20,117 Allowance for Credit Losses 216,252 203,496 110,027 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.81 % 1.73 % 1.00 % Capital Ratios 4 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.06 % 12.09 % 12.18 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.06 12.09 12.18 Total Capital Ratio 13.31 13.35 13.28 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 6.71 6.81 7.25 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 6.67 6.77 7.11 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 5 6.53 6.63 6.95 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 5 11.89 12.02 11.85 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,022 2,038 2,124 Branches 65 67 68 ATMs 357 358 387

1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. 4 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are preliminary. 5 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Table 2 “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,374,507 $ 1,361,739 $ 1,286,832 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,342,990 $ 1,330,222 $ 1,255,315 Total Assets $ 20,603,651 $ 20,109,489 $ 18,095,496 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 20,572,134 $ 20,077,972 $ 18,063,979 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements $ 11,295,077 $ 11,068,888 $ 10,589,061 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 6.67 % 6.77 % 7.11 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 6.53 % 6.63 % 6.95 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.06 % 12.09 % 12.18 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 11.89 % 12.02 % 11.85 % Note: Risk-Weighted Assets and Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are preliminary.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 98,471 $ 103,189 $ 109,223 $ 417,498 $ 439,012 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 15,449 14,558 16,158 61,294 62,174 Held-to-Maturity 14,113 15,967 18,750 66,055 81,616 Deposits 1 3 8 14 41 Funds Sold 115 149 723 902 3,553 Other 167 151 239 661 1,001 Total Interest Income 128,316 134,017 145,101 546,424 587,397 Interest Expense Deposits 4,861 5,891 16,407 32,966 68,374 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 3,614 3,622 4,071 15,281 17,522 Funds Purchased 5 - 25 95 840 Short-Term Borrowings - 1 - 62 38 Other Debt 337 337 713 1,698 2,908 Total Interest Expense 8,817 9,851 21,216 50,102 89,682 Net Interest Income 119,499 124,166 123,885 496,322 497,715 Provision for Credit Losses 15,200 28,600 4,750 117,800 16,000 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 104,299 95,566 119,135 378,522 481,715 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 11,239 10,752 11,157 43,456 44,233 Mortgage Banking 6,851 4,047 3,199 17,871 13,686 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 6,335 6,027 7,835 24,910 30,074 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 12,143 12,296 14,533 47,056 57,893 Investment Securities Gains (Losses), Net (1,193 ) (1,121 ) (906 ) 9,932 (3,986 ) Annuity and Insurance 670 881 1,272 3,362 6,934 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 2,353 1,806 1,879 7,388 7,015 Other 6,860 7,046 8,733 30,434 27,489 Total Noninterest Income 45,258 41,734 47,702 184,409 183,338 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 50,200 51,951 51,664 207,329 216,106 Net Occupancy 14,536 7,281 8,824 39,533 33,800 Net Equipment 9,574 9,223 7,930 35,448 29,295 Data Processing 4,604 4,691 4,828 18,499 18,757 Professional Fees 3,174 2,743 3,257 12,186 10,071 FDIC Insurance 1,484 1,282 1,376 5,780 5,192 Other 15,082 12,778 15,217 55,032 66,006 Total Noninterest Expense 98,654 89,949 93,096 373,807 379,227 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 50,903 47,351 73,741 189,124 285,826 Provision for Income Taxes 8,589 9,511 15,598 35,320 59,913 Net Income $ 42,314 $ 37,840 $ 58,143 $ 153,804 $ 225,913 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.06 $ 0.95 $ 1.46 $ 3.87 $ 5.59 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.06 $ 0.95 $ 1.45 $ 3.86 $ 5.56 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 2.68 $ 2.59 Basic Weighted Average Shares 39,773,851 39,745,120 39,880,619 39,726,210 40,384,328 Diluted Weighted Average Shares 39,963,736 39,869,135 40,179,016 39,892,107 40,649,570

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Table 4 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 42,314 $ 37,840 $ 58,143 $ 153,804 $ 225,913 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities (961 ) (4,900 ) (5,856 ) 43,428 22,677 Defined Benefit Plans (5,616 ) 374 (3,482 ) (4,494 ) (2,746 ) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (6,577 ) (4,526 ) (9,338 ) 38,934 19,931 Comprehensive Income $ 35,737 $ 33,314 $ 48,805 $ 192,738 $ 245,844

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1,646 $ 4,233 $ 4,979 Funds Sold 333,022 736,524 254,574 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 3,791,689 3,190,313 2,619,003 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $3,348,693; $3,288,668; and $3,062,882) 3,262,727 3,198,830 3,042,294 Loans Held for Sale 82,565 - 39,062 Loans and Leases 11,940,020 11,793,608 10,990,892 Allowance for Credit Losses (216,252 ) (203,496 ) (110,027 ) Net Loans and Leases 11,723,768 11,590,112 10,880,865 Total Earning Assets 19,195,417 18,720,012 16,840,777 Cash and Due from Banks 279,420 260,167 299,105 Premises and Equipment, Net 199,695 199,021 188,388 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 99,542 96,200 100,838 Accrued Interest Receivable 49,303 57,370 46,476 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,332 2,332 2,737 Mortgage Servicing Rights 19,652 21,887 25,022 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 291,480 291,231 287,962 Other Assets 435,293 429,752 272,674 Total Assets $ 20,603,651 $ 20,109,489 $ 18,095,496 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 5,749,612 $ 5,428,567 $ 4,489,525 Interest-Bearing Demand 4,040,733 3,824,448 3,127,205 Savings 6,759,213 6,763,891 6,365,321 Time 1,662,063 1,721,977 1,802,431 Total Deposits 18,211,621 17,738,883 15,784,482 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 600,590 602,106 604,306 Other Debt 60,481 60,502 85,565 Operating Lease Liabilities 107,412 103,869 108,210 Retirement Benefits Payable 51,197 43,505 44,504 Accrued Interest Payable 5,117 6,613 8,040 Taxes Payable and Deferred Taxes 2,463 12,124 16,085 Other Liabilities 190,263 180,148 157,472 Total Liabilities 19,229,144 18,747,750 16,808,664 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: December 31, 2020 - 58,285,624 / 40,119,312; September 30, 2020 - 58,248,690 / 40,060,675; and December 31, 2019 - 58,166,910 / 40,039,695) 580 580 579 Capital Surplus 591,360 588,632 582,566 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Gain (Loss) 7,822 14,399 (31,112 ) Retained Earnings 1,811,979 1,797,763 1,761,415 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: December 31, 2020 - 18,166,312; September 30, 2020 - 18,188,015; and December 31, 2019 - 18,127,215) (1,037,234 ) (1,039,635 ) (1,026,616 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,374,507 1,361,739 1,286,832 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 20,603,651 $ 20,109,489 $ 18,095,496

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accum. Other Compre- hensive Common Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2018 41,499,898 $ 577 $ 571,704 $ (51,043 ) $ 1,641,314 $ (894,352 ) $ 1,268,200 Net Income - - - - 225,913 - 225,913 Other Comprehensive Income - - - 19,931 - - 19,931 Share-Based Compensation - - 8,337 - - - 8,337 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits 212,924 2 2,525 - (334 ) 5,385 7,578 Common Stock Repurchased (1,673,127 ) - - - - (137,649 ) (137,649 ) Cash Dividends Declared ($2.59 per share) - - - - (105,478 ) - (105,478 ) Balance as of December 31, 2019 40,039,695 $ 579 $ 582,566 $ (31,112 ) $ 1,761,415 $ (1,026,616 ) $ 1,286,832 Net Income - - - - 153,804 - 153,804 Other Comprehensive Income - - - 38,934 - - 38,934 Cumulative Change in Accounting Principle - - - - 3,632 - 3,632 Share-Based Compensation - - 7,577 - - - 7,577 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans and Related Tax Benefits 283,482 1 1,217 - 562 7,388 9,168 Common Stock Repurchased (203,865 ) - - - - (18,006 ) (18,006 ) Cash Dividends Declared ($2.68 per share) - - - - (107,434 ) - (107,434 ) Balance as of December 31, 2020 40,119,312 $ 580 $ 591,360 $ 7,822 $ 1,811,979 $ (1,037,234 ) $ 1,374,507

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.2 $ - 0.16 % $ 2.6 $ - 0.45 % $ 3.4 $ - 0.90 % Funds Sold 451.6 0.1 0.10 584.2 0.1 0.10 177.7 0.7 1.59 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 3,605.8 15.3 1.69 2,918.6 14.3 1.96 2,578.3 15.9 2.46 Non-Taxable 20.2 0.2 4.33 25.8 0.3 4.22 33.4 0.4 4.35 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3,246.7 13.9 1.71 3,257.7 15.7 1.93 2,994.7 18.4 2.46 Non-Taxable 47.1 0.3 2.66 54.1 0.4 2.66 61.7 0.4 2.70 Total Investment Securities 6,919.8 29.7 1.71 6,256.2 30.7 1.96 5,668.1 35.1 2.47 Loans Held for Sale 15.1 0.1 2.98 15.9 0.1 3.24 31.0 0.3 3.67 Loans and Leases 1 Commercial and Industrial 1,897.4 14.0 2.95 1,917.0 14.1 2.93 1,356.1 13.3 3.90 Commercial Mortgage 2,768.0 21.7 3.12 2,722.3 21.7 3.18 2,479.7 25.5 4.08 Construction 257.4 2.3 3.62 234.0 2.1 3.60 179.1 2.1 4.73 Commercial Lease Financing 112.2 (2.5) (9.07) 110.7 0.5 1.82 135.4 0.8 2.38 Residential Mortgage 4,089.7 36.4 3.57 3,988.7 36.7 3.68 3,850.4 36.7 3.81 Home Equity 1,600.9 13.2 3.28 1,625.2 14.1 3.45 1,683.4 15.7 3.70 Automobile 706.1 6.4 3.59 708.3 6.4 3.59 715.2 6.5 3.59 Other 2 404.2 7.0 6.85 433.6 7.6 6.96 479.4 8.5 7.02 Total Loans and Leases 11,835.9 98.5 3.32 11,739.8 103.2 3.50 10,878.7 109.1 3.99 Other 33.3 0.2 2.01 33.3 0.2 1.81 34.9 0.2 2.74 Total Earning Assets 3 19,257.9 128.6 2.66 18,632.0 134.3 2.88 16,793.8 145.4 3.45 Cash and Due from Banks 240.4 234.3 222.2 Other Assets 884.3 874.8 805.0 Total Assets $ 20,382.6 $ 19,741.1 $ 17,821.0 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,899.5 0.6 0.06 $ 3,465.5 0.4 0.04 $ 2,990.3 1.0 0.14 Savings 6,728.8 1.4 0.08 6,886.0 1.7 0.10 6,245.0 8.0 0.51 Time 1,696.0 2.9 0.68 1,568.3 3.8 0.97 1,842.3 7.4 1.59 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,324.3 4.9 0.16 11,919.8 5.9 0.20 11,077.6 16.4 0.59 Short-Term Borrowings 19.2 - 0.10 - - - 5.8 - 1.66 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 600.9 3.6 2.35 602.9 3.6 2.35 604.3 4.1 2.64 Other Debt 60.5 0.3 2.22 60.5 0.3 2.22 106.2 0.7 2.67 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,004.9 8.8 0.27 12,583.2 9.8 0.31 11,793.9 21.2 0.71 Net Interest Income $ 119.8 $ 124.5 $ 124.2 Interest Rate Spread 2.39 % 2.57 % 2.74 % Net Interest Margin 2.48 % 2.67 % 2.95 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,494.8 5,350.4 4,363.5 Other Liabilities 509.9 439.7 370.7 Shareholders' Equity 1,373.0 1,367.8 1,292.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 20,382.6 $ 19,741.1 $ 17,821.0

1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. 3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $287,000, $295,000, and $352,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 7b Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.2 $ - 0.61 % $ 3.1 $ - 1.33 % Funds Sold 434.1 0.9 0.21 165.7 3.6 2.14 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,961.9 60.3 2.04 2,210.5 58.9 2.66 Non-Taxable 27.6 1.2 4.36 109.6 4.1 3.78 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3,125.2 65.0 2.08 3,148.2 78.3 2.49 Non-Taxable 52.6 1.4 2.66 137.8 4.2 3.04 Total Investment Securities 6,167.3 127.9 2.07 5,606.1 145.5 2.60 Loans Held for Sale 19.4 0.6 3.28 21.7 0.9 3.92 Loans and Leases 1 Commercial and Industrial 1,797.5 59.3 3.30 1,370.9 57.9 4.23 Commercial Mortgage 2,666.1 90.9 3.41 2,400.6 102.4 4.27 Construction 240.1 9.4 3.92 145.2 7.4 5.07 Commercial Lease Financing 111.3 (1.0) (0.88) 154.4 3.7 2.43 Residential Mortgage 3,978.7 146.0 3.67 3,768.2 144.7 3.84 Home Equity 1,642.7 56.8 3.46 1,689.4 64.1 3.80 Automobile 709.1 25.3 3.57 694.9 25.1 3.62 Other 2 446.6 30.9 6.91 464.8 33.3 7.16 Total Loans and Leases 11,592.1 417.6 3.60 10,688.4 438.6 4.10 Other 33.7 0.7 1.96 35.1 1.0 2.85 Total Earning Assets 3 18,248.8 547.7 3.00 16,520.1 589.6 3.57 Cash and Due from Banks 263.8 234.0 Other Assets 875.1 783.5 Total Assets $ 19,387.7 $ 17,537.6 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,426.8 2.5 0.07 $ 2,945.9 5.0 0.17 Savings 6,702.7 12.4 0.19 6,034.0 32.4 0.54 Time 1,708.1 18.1 1.06 1,816.3 31.0 1.71 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,837.6 33.0 0.28 10,796.2 68.4 0.63 Short-Term Borrowings 33.5 0.2 0.47 36.5 0.9 2.41 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 602.7 15.2 2.54 531.9 17.5 3.29 Other Debt 62.1 1.7 2.73 111.8 2.9 2.60 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,535.9 50.1 0.40 11,476.4 89.7 0.78 Net Interest Income $ 497.6 $ 499.9 Interest Rate Spread 2.60 % 2.79 % Net Interest Margin 2.73 % 3.03 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,062.6 4,431.9 Other Liabilities 437.6 349.2 Shareholders' Equity 1,351.6 1,280.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 19,387.7 $ 17,537.6

1 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing. 3 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,297,000 and $2,230,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to September 30, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable $ 3.2 $ (2.2 ) $ 1.0 Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (0.1 ) (1.7 ) (1.8 ) Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Total Investment Securities 2.9 (3.9 ) (1.0 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Commercial Mortgage 0.4 (0.4 ) - Construction 0.2 - 0.2 Commercial Lease Financing - (3.0 ) (3.0 ) Residential Mortgage 0.9 (1.2 ) (0.3 ) Home Equity (0.2 ) (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Other 2 (0.5 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) Total Loans and Leases 0.6 (5.3 ) (4.7 ) Total Change in Interest Income 3.5 (9.2 ) (5.7 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - 0.2 0.2 Savings - (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Time 0.3 (1.2 ) (0.9 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.3 (1.3 ) (1.0 ) Total Change in Interest Expense 0.3 (1.3 ) (1.0 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 3.2 $ (7.9 ) $ (4.7 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 0.5 $ (1.1 ) $ (0.6 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 5.2 (5.8 ) (0.6 ) Non-Taxable (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable 1.5 (6.0 ) (4.5 ) Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Total Investment Securities 6.4 (11.8 ) (5.4 ) Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 4.5 (3.8 ) 0.7 Commercial Mortgage 2.7 (6.5 ) (3.8 ) Construction 0.8 (0.6 ) 0.2 Commercial Lease Financing (0.1 ) (3.2 ) (3.3 ) Residential Mortgage 2.2 (2.5 ) (0.3 ) Home Equity (0.8 ) (1.7 ) (2.5 ) Automobile (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Other 2 (1.3 ) (0.2 ) (1.5 ) Total Loans and Leases 7.9 (18.5 ) (10.6 ) Total Change in Interest Income 14.7 (31.5 ) (16.8 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand 0.3 (0.7 ) (0.4 ) Savings 0.6 (7.2 ) (6.6 ) Time (0.5 ) (4.0 ) (4.5 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.4 (11.9 ) (11.5 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Other Debt (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) Total Change in Interest Expense - (12.4 ) (12.4 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 14.7 $ (19.1 ) $ (4.4 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 2.4 $ (5.1 ) $ (2.7 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 17.2 (15.8 ) 1.4 Non-Taxable (3.5 ) 0.6 (2.9 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (0.6 ) (12.7 ) (13.3 ) Non-Taxable (2.3 ) (0.5 ) (2.8 ) Total Investment Securities 10.8 (28.4 ) (17.6 ) Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 15.7 (14.3 ) 1.4 Commercial Mortgage 10.5 (22.0 ) (11.5 ) Construction 4.0 (2.0 ) 2.0 Commercial Lease Financing (0.8 ) (3.9 ) (4.7 ) Residential Mortgage 7.9 (6.6 ) 1.3 Home Equity (1.7 ) (5.6 ) (7.3 ) Automobile 0.5 (0.3 ) 0.2 Other 2 (1.3 ) (1.1 ) (2.4 ) Total Loans and Leases 34.8 (55.8 ) (21.0 ) Other - (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Total Change in Interest Income 47.9 (89.8 ) (41.9 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand 0.7 (3.2 ) (2.5 ) Savings 3.3 (23.3 ) (20.0 ) Time (1.7 ) (11.2 ) (12.9 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.3 (37.7 ) (35.4 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (0.7 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 2.1 (4.4 ) (2.3 ) Other Debt (1.3 ) 0.1 (1.2 ) Total Change in Interest Expense 3.0 (42.6 ) (39.6 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 44.9 $ (47.2 ) $ (2.3 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Salaries $ 33,907 $ 34,046 $ 33,465 $ 134,178 $ 132,237 Incentive Compensation 3,084 2,683 4,864 9,153 21,913 Share-Based Compensation 2,029 1,442 1,475 6,783 8,573 Commission Expense 2,164 1,800 2,080 6,985 6,474 Retirement and Other Benefits 5,212 4,164 4,279 18,528 18,151 Payroll Taxes 2,292 2,624 2,386 12,241 11,795 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 1,523 3,422 2,903 12,917 15,202 Separation Expense (11 ) 1,770 212 6,544 1,761 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 50,200 $ 51,951 $ 51,664 $ 207,329 $ 216,106

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,875,293 $ 1,908,482 $ 1,956,939 $ 1,558,232 $ 1,379,152 Commercial Mortgage 2,854,829 2,745,611 2,707,534 2,616,243 2,518,051 Construction 259,798 250,943 245,099 245,390 194,170 Lease Financing 110,766 111,831 113,187 110,704 122,454 Total Commercial 5,100,686 5,016,867 5,022,759 4,530,569 4,213,827 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,130,513 4,044,228 3,989,393 3,928,183 3,891,100 Home Equity 1,604,538 1,605,486 1,640,887 1,692,154 1,676,073 Automobile 708,800 709,937 700,702 716,214 720,286 Other 1 395,483 417,090 451,629 485,660 489,606 Total Consumer 6,839,334 6,776,741 6,782,611 6,822,211 6,777,065 Total Loans and Leases $ 11,940,020 $ 11,793,608 $ 11,805,370 $ 11,352,780 $ 10,990,892 Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Consumer $ 9,347,725 $ 8,903,808 $ 8,766,885 $ 8,294,464 $ 8,118,494 Commercial 7,302,832 7,159,531 7,295,033 6,358,583 6,324,214 Public and Other 1,561,064 1,675,544 1,361,237 1,402,314 1,341,774 Total Deposits $ 18,211,621 $ 17,738,883 $ 17,423,155 $ 16,055,361 $ 15,784,482

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 441 $ 475 $ 459 $ 634 $ 830 Commercial Mortgage 8,527 8,615 8,672 9,048 9,244 Total Commercial 8,968 9,090 9,131 9,682 10,074 Consumer Residential Mortgage 3,223 3,543 5,888 4,330 4,125 Home Equity 3,958 3,661 5,176 4,086 3,181 Total Consumer 7,181 7,204 11,064 8,416 7,306 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 16,149 16,294 20,195 18,098 17,380 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,332 2,332 2,506 2,506 2,737 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 18,481 $ 18,626 $ 22,701 $ 20,604 $ 20,117 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Consumer Residential Mortgage $ 5,274 $ 6,607 $ 4,937 $ 3,024 $ 1,839 Home Equity 3,187 2,571 3,519 3,426 4,125 Automobile 925 156 133 866 949 Other 1 1,160 258 296 1,205 1,493 Total Consumer 10,546 9,592 8,885 8,521 8,406 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 10,546 $ 9,592 $ 8,885 $ 8,521 $ 8,406 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 68,065 $ 58,650 $ 59,713 $ 61,425 $ 63,103 Total Loans and Leases $ 11,940,020 $ 11,793,608 $ 11,805,370 $ 11,352,780 $ 10,990,892 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.24 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.26 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 18,626 $ 22,701 $ 20,604 $ 20,117 $ 21,645 Additions 434 938 5,856 1,754 883 Reductions Payments (490 ) (3,729 ) (2,736 ) (315 ) (495 ) Return to Accrual Status - (1,035 ) (822 ) (437 ) (1,673 ) Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate - (175 ) - (231 ) (201 ) Charge-offs/Write-downs (89 ) (74 ) (201 ) (284 ) (42 ) Total Reductions (579 ) (5,013 ) (3,759 ) (1,267 ) (2,411 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 18,481 $ 18,626 $ 22,701 $ 20,604 $ 20,117

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation and Subsidiaries Reserve for Credit Losses Table 12 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 205,813 $ 175,958 $ 115,758 $ 116,849 $ 113,515 CECL Adoption (Day 1) Impact - - - (5,072 ) - Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial (177 ) (171 ) (307 ) (1,697 ) (1,122 ) Commercial Mortgage - - - - (1,616 ) Consumer Residential Mortgage (120 ) - (50 ) (204 ) (112 ) Home Equity (81 ) (43 ) (245 ) (397 ) (900 ) Automobile (393 ) (489 ) (1,990 ) (6,496 ) (7,130 ) Other 1 (2,460 ) (1,644 ) (3,651 ) (12,244 ) (13,075 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,231 ) (2,347 ) (6,243 ) (21,038 ) (23,955 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial 244 231 293 2,288 1,513 Commercial Mortgage - - - 40 - Consumer Residential Mortgage 497 414 699 1,292 1,927 Home Equity 868 727 577 2,892 2,339 Automobile 910 1,313 512 3,775 2,961 Other 1 968 1,119 503 3,613 2,549 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 3,487 3,804 2,584 13,900 11,289 Net Loans and Leases Recovered (Charged-Off) 256 1,457 (3,659 ) (7,138 ) (12,666 ) Provision for Credit Losses 15,200 28,600 4,750 117,800 16,000 Provision for Unfunded Commitments 34 (202 ) - (1,136 ) - Balance at End of Period 2 $ 221,303 $ 205,813 $ 116,849 $ 221,303 $ 116,849 Components Allowance for Credit Losses $ 216,252 $ 203,496 $ 110,027 $ 216,252 $ 110,027 Allowance for Accrued Interest Receivable 3 2,700 - - 2,700 - Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 2,351 2,317 6,822 2,351 6,822 Total Reserve for Credit Losses $ 221,303 $ 205,813 $ 116,849 $ 221,303 $ 116,849 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 11,835,929 $ 11,739,785 $ 10,878,672 $ 11,592,093 $ 10,688,424 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (Recovered) to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized) (0.01 %) (0.05 %) 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.12 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.81 % 1.73 % 1.00 % 1.81 % 1.00 %

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. 2 Included in this analysis is activity related to the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments, which is separately recorded in other liabilities in the Consolidated Statements of Condition. 3 On December 31 2020, the Company recorded a $2.7 million reserve on accrued interest receivable related to loans in which payment forbearances were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against accrued interest receivable with the offset to provision for credit losses.