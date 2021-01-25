First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports 2020 Net Income of $14.2 Million, or $3.25 Per Common Share

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2020.

Net income of $14.2 million, or $3.25 per common share, down 12% from $16.1 million, or $3.62 per common share for 2019;

Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, totaled $13.0 million, or $2.98 per common share, compared with $14.0 million, or $3.15 per common share for 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation);

Stock book value increased to $36.68, up $3.74, or 11%, from the prior year;

Mortgage banking activities revenue reached record $1.3 million, up 22% from $1.1 million for 2019; and

Total assets reached record $1.8 billion and total deposits reached record $1.6 billion, while administered trust assets surpassed record $5.9 billion.

Commenting on the results, T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers, said, “We are pleased to report record levels of growth in 2020 including record total assets, total deposits and total administered trust assets which exceeded $5.9 billion. The sustained economic impact resulting from the COVD-19 pandemic led to decreases in our net income and adjusted net income for the fourth quarter and full year. However, we did experience stronger growth towards the latter part of the fourth quarter in our non-interest income, and we saw slight increases in our net interest income for both the fourth quarter and full year. Our continuing efforts to expand multiple revenue streams have been successful with growth in fee income from trust services and mortgage banking activities, the latter up a strong 25% and 22% for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. Asset quality held up well throughout the year, and we are also pleased that most loans for which payments were deferred for borrowers in response to the global pandemic are back to current status. Additionally, we experienced net recoveries in our loan portfolio which is a tribute to our disciplined lending philosophy. We will continue to assist our customers and businesses in the geographies we serve with the newly announced round of the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program. In conclusion, continued diversification of our income streams, solid credit metrics and building long term relationships with our customers, affirms our confidence as we enter 2021.”

Brian K. Williams, President, added, “The economic environment in 2020 presented unprecedented challenges, and I am thankful for the dedication and resilience of our bank team as First Farmers was able to achieve favorable financial performance while maintaining our commitment to serve our customers. The growth of our bank in 2020 alongside a steady focus on safety and soundness exemplifies First Farmers during times of economic stress. As we enter 2021, we are focused on improvement in our net interest margin as this extraordinarily low interest rate environment persists. Further, the investments we made in technology allowed us to transition to remote work early on in the pandemic and promoted our digital services to our customers. In fact, we expect to continue to accelerate the bank’s digital offering and capabilities during the coming year. We are also committed to realizing greater efficiency company-wide as a result of technology investments and process improvement. Despite the uncertainty which has defined 2020, our Board has remained committed to the delivery of meaningful value to our shareholders, as evidenced by the continued support of the cash dividend and extension of the stock repurchase program of up to 200,000 shares through 2021.”

2020 Results of Operations

Net income for 2020 declined to $14.2, down $1.9 million, or 12%, from 2019. The reduction in earnings was primarily driven by the one-time gain on sale of the Company’s White Bluff office totaling $2.0 million, net of tax, in 2019. Net income, adjusted for special items, was $13.0 million, down $1.0 million, or 7%, from the prior year. Net interest income improved $1.1 million driven by growth in interest earning assets of $237.6 million offset in part by a decline in the net interest margin as a result of the decrease in market interest rates. As a result of the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 induced economic recession, we increased our provision for loan losses $1.1 million from 2019. Non-interest income, adjusted for special items (non-GAAP), was $13.2 million down $176,000, or 1%, driven by the reduction in service fees on deposit accounts as result of the economic recession. Non-interest expense was $40.3 million up $683,000, or 2%, driven by increases in employee health insurance of $588,000 and software support and other computer expense of $462,000 offset in part by a reduction in advertising and promotions expense of $375,000.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.3 million down $383,000, or 10%, compared with the linked quarter primarily driven by a decrease in net interest income of $85,000 and an increase in non-interest expense of $459,000. The increase in non-interest expense was due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $399,000 and higher advertising and promotions expense of $104,000, which was offset by a decrease in professional and legal fees of $36,000.

First Farmers ended 2020 with interest earning assets of $1.5 billion up $237.6 million, or 19.0%, propelling total assets to $1.8 billion, a record for the Company. Total loans reached $965 million, an increase of $27 million, or 3%, for the year. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans ended the year at $68.4 million following $17.6 million in loan redemptions recorded during the fourth quarter. Total deposits reached a record $1.6 billion for 2020, an increase of $388 million, or 32%, for the year.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were down to $1.6 million, or 0.09% of total assets, compared to the previous quarter and down $105,000, or 0.12% of total assets, from the year-earlier quarter. Net recoveries to average loans were 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with net recoveries of 0.01% for the previous quarter and net charge-offs of 0.00% the year-earlier quarter. No provision for loan and lease losses expense was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.01% of total loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 0.98% for the previous quarter and 0.96% for the year-earlier quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 represented 1.08% of total loans outstanding, excluding SBA PPP loans. The growth in the allowance was impacted by an increase in allocations for uncertain economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic offset in part by the Company’s continued low level of loan losses and non-performing assets coupled with underlying loan contraction when removing SBA PPP loans for the year.

Capital Management Initiatives

First Farmers did not purchase any shares during the fourth quarter under its stock repurchase program. First Farmers’ Board of Directors extended the stock repurchase program for up to 200,000 shares through December 31, 2021.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of December 31, 2020, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.8 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $160 million, and administered trust assets of $5.9 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that represent First Farmers’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as “opportunities,” “prospects,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers’ and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities gains and losses, gain on sale of White Bluff office, gain on sale of fixed assets, gain on redemption of bank‑owned life insurance, contingency accrual and the income tax effect of adjustments. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Total non-interest income $ 3,412 $ 3,457 $ 3,396 $ 14,447 $ 16,207 Gain on sale of securities - (15 ) - (129 ) (27 ) Gain on equity securities - - - (242 ) - Gain on sale of White Bluff office - - - - (2,700 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets - - - (102 ) - Gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance - - - (820 ) (150 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 3,412 $ 3,442 $ 3,396 $ 13,154 $ 13,330 Contingency accrual - (1 ) - - 108 Net income as reported $ 3,297 $ 3,477 $ 3,680 $ 14,194 $ 16,056 Total adjustments, net of tax1 - (12 ) - (1,170 ) (2,085 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,297 $ 3,465 $ 3,680 $ 13,024 $ 13,971 Basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 3.25 $ 3.62 Total adjustments, net of tax1 - - - (0.27 ) (0.47 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 2.98 $ 3.15 (1) The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,126 $ 26,614 Interest-bearing deposits 105,470 6,712 Federal funds sold 3,774 819 Total cash and cash equivalents 138,370 34,145 Securities: Available-for-sale 594,649 329,796 Held-to-maturity (fair market value $18,195 and $18,005 as of the periods presented) 17,259 17,606 Equity securities 2,242 2,000 Loans held-for-sale 3,679 2,540 Loans, net of deferred fees 964,695 934,770 Allowance for loan and lease losses (9,715 ) (8,960 ) Net loans 954,980 925,810 Bank premises and equipment, net 34,421 35,762 Bank-owned life insurance 34,016 32,198 Goodwill 9,018 9,018 Other assets 13,113 14,795 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,801,747 $ 1,403,670 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 427,073 $ 311,274 Interest-bearing 1,181,101 908,967 Total deposits 1,608,174 1,220,241 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 11,691 11,742 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings - 5,500 Accounts payable and other liabilities 21,888 21,799 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,641,753 1,259,282 SHAREHOLDERS’ Common stock - $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares EQUITY authorized; 4,359,738 and 4,379,871 shares issued and outstanding as of the periods presented 43,597 43,799 Retained earnings 108,761 98,945 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,541 1,549 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to First Farmers and Merchants Corporation 159,899 144,293 Noncontrolling interest - preferred stock of subsidiary 95 95 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 159,994 144,388 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,801,747 $ 1,403,670 (1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2019.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 10,078 $ 10,234 $ 40,316 $ 40,772 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities INCOME Taxable interest 1,130 1,278 4,852 5,042 Exempt from federal income tax 480 520 1,985 2,143 Interest from federal funds sold and other 36 59 170 236 Total interest income 11,724 12,091 47,323 48,193 INTEREST Interest on deposits 847 1,416 3,750 5,220 EXPENSE Interest on other borrowings 8 31 44 523 Total interest expense 855 1,447 3,794 5,743 Net interest income 10,869 10,644 43,529 42,450 Provision (provision credit) for loan and lease losses - - 700 (360 ) Net interest income after provision 10,869 10,644 42,829 42,810 NON-INTEREST Mortgage banking activities 419 334 1,362 1,114 INCOME Trust services fee income 931 894 3,643 3,598 Service fees on deposit accounts 1,696 1,806 6,617 7,077 Investment services fee income 79 137 371 404 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 136 115 551 461 Gain on sale of investments - 15 129 27 Gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance - - 820 150 Gain on sale of White Bluff office - - - 2,700 Other non-interest income 151 159 954 676 Total non-interest income 3,412 3,457 14,447 16,207 NON-INTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 6,237 6,125 24,229 23,710 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 572 588 2,478 2,518 Depreciation expense 514 509 2,074 2,056 Data processing expense 770 756 3,132 3,007 Software support and other computer expense 664 561 2,554 2,092 Legal and professional fees 245 244 927 1,001 Audits and exams expense 194 153 726 653 Advertising and promotions 302 285 894 1,269 Other non-interest expense 795 699 3,267 3,292 Total non-interest expense 10,293 9,920 40,281 39,598 Income before provision for income taxes 3,988 4,181 16,995 19,419 Provision for income taxes 683 696 2,785 3,347 Net income 3,305 3,485 14,210 16,072 Noncontrolling interest - dividends on preferred stock subsidiary 8 8 16 16 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,297 $ 3,477 $ 14,194 $ 16,056 Weighted average shares outstanding 4,359,738 4,400,940 4,363,539 4,429,952 Earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.79 $ 3.25 $ 3.62

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Results of Operations: Interest income $ 11,724 $ 11,763 $ 11,761 $ 12,075 $ 12,091 Interest expense 855 809 835 1,295 1,447 Net interest income 10,869 10,954 10,926 10,780 10,644 Provision for loan and lease losses - - 185 515 - Non-interest income 3,412 3,396 3,735 3,904 3,457 Non-interest expense and non-controlling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary 10,301 9,842 9,636 10,518 9,928 Income before income taxes 3,980 4,508 4,840 3,651 4,173 Income taxes 683 828 823 451 696 Net income for common shareholders $ 3,297 $ 3,680 $ 4,017 $ 3,200 $ 3,477 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.84 $ 0.92 $ 0.73 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter 4,359,738 4,359,738 4,359,738 4,375,025 4,400,940 Financial Condition Data and Ratios: Total securities $ 614,150 $ 492,781 $ 392,305 $ 339,359 $ 349,402 Loans, net of deferred fees $ 964,695 $ 993,187 $ 993,710 $ 952,491 $ 934,770 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (9,715 ) $ (9,712 ) $ (9,695 ) $ (9,485 ) $ (8,960 ) Total assets $ 1,801,747 $ 1,717,941 $ 1,608,659 $ 1,437,929 $ 1,403,670 Total deposits $ 1,608,174 $ 1,526,143 $ 1,416,343 $ 1,256,319 $ 1,220,241 Book value per share $ 36.68 $ 36.18 $ 35.61 $ 34.56 $ 32.94 Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $ 11,115 $ 11,204 $ 11,187 $ 11,059 $ 10,926 Net interest margin 2.69 % 2.87 % 3.08 % 3.42 % 3.41 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Total nonperforming assets $ 1,560 $ 1,616 $ 1,698 $ 1,610 $ 1,665 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.01 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 0.96 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.01 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %) 0.00 % 0.00 %

