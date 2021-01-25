 

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports 2020 Net Income of $14.2 Million, or $3.25 Per Common Share

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2020.

Key highlights of First Farmers’ results for 2020 include:

  • Net income of $14.2 million, or $3.25 per common share, down 12% from $16.1 million, or $3.62 per common share for 2019;
  • Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, totaled $13.0 million, or $2.98 per common share, compared with $14.0 million, or $3.15 per common share for 2019 (see non-GAAP reconciliation);
  • Stock book value increased to $36.68, up $3.74, or 11%, from the prior year;
  • Mortgage banking activities revenue reached record $1.3 million, up 22% from $1.1 million for 2019; and
  • Total assets reached record $1.8 billion and total deposits reached record $1.6 billion, while administered trust assets surpassed record $5.9 billion.

Commenting on the results, T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers, said, “We are pleased to report record levels of growth in 2020 including record total assets, total deposits and total administered trust assets which exceeded $5.9 billion. The sustained economic impact resulting from the COVD-19 pandemic led to decreases in our net income and adjusted net income for the fourth quarter and full year. However, we did experience stronger growth towards the latter part of the fourth quarter in our non-interest income, and we saw slight increases in our net interest income for both the fourth quarter and full year. Our continuing efforts to expand multiple revenue streams have been successful with growth in fee income from trust services and mortgage banking activities, the latter up a strong 25% and 22% for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. Asset quality held up well throughout the year, and we are also pleased that most loans for which payments were deferred for borrowers in response to the global pandemic are back to current status. Additionally, we experienced net recoveries in our loan portfolio which is a tribute to our disciplined lending philosophy. We will continue to assist our customers and businesses in the geographies we serve with the newly announced round of the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program. In conclusion, continued diversification of our income streams, solid credit metrics and building long term relationships with our customers, affirms our confidence as we enter 2021.”

Brian K. Williams, President, added, “The economic environment in 2020 presented unprecedented challenges, and I am thankful for the dedication and resilience of our bank team as First Farmers was able to achieve favorable financial performance while maintaining our commitment to serve our customers. The growth of our bank in 2020 alongside a steady focus on safety and soundness exemplifies First Farmers during times of economic stress. As we enter 2021, we are focused on improvement in our net interest margin as this extraordinarily low interest rate environment persists. Further, the investments we made in technology allowed us to transition to remote work early on in the pandemic and promoted our digital services to our customers. In fact, we expect to continue to accelerate the bank’s digital offering and capabilities during the coming year. We are also committed to realizing greater efficiency company-wide as a result of technology investments and process improvement. Despite the uncertainty which has defined 2020, our Board has remained committed to the delivery of meaningful value to our shareholders, as evidenced by the continued support of the cash dividend and extension of the stock repurchase program of up to 200,000 shares through 2021.”

2020 Results of Operations

Net income for 2020 declined to $14.2, down $1.9 million, or 12%, from 2019. The reduction in earnings was primarily driven by the one-time gain on sale of the Company’s White Bluff office totaling $2.0 million, net of tax, in 2019. Net income, adjusted for special items, was $13.0 million, down $1.0 million, or 7%, from the prior year. Net interest income improved $1.1 million driven by growth in interest earning assets of $237.6 million offset in part by a decline in the net interest margin as a result of the decrease in market interest rates. As a result of the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 induced economic recession, we increased our provision for loan losses $1.1 million from 2019. Non-interest income, adjusted for special items (non-GAAP), was $13.2 million down $176,000, or 1%, driven by the reduction in service fees on deposit accounts as result of the economic recession. Non-interest expense was $40.3 million up $683,000, or 2%, driven by increases in employee health insurance of $588,000 and software support and other computer expense of $462,000 offset in part by a reduction in advertising and promotions expense of $375,000.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.3 million down $383,000, or 10%, compared with the linked quarter primarily driven by a decrease in net interest income of $85,000 and an increase in non-interest expense of $459,000. The increase in non-interest expense was due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $399,000 and higher advertising and promotions expense of $104,000, which was offset by a decrease in professional and legal fees of $36,000.

First Farmers ended 2020 with interest earning assets of $1.5 billion up $237.6 million, or 19.0%, propelling total assets to $1.8 billion, a record for the Company. Total loans reached $965 million, an increase of $27 million, or 3%, for the year. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) loans ended the year at $68.4 million following $17.6 million in loan redemptions recorded during the fourth quarter. Total deposits reached a record $1.6 billion for 2020, an increase of $388 million, or 32%, for the year.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were down to $1.6 million, or 0.09% of total assets, compared to the previous quarter and down $105,000, or 0.12% of total assets, from the year-earlier quarter. Net recoveries to average loans were 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with net recoveries of 0.01% for the previous quarter and net charge-offs of 0.00% the year-earlier quarter. No provision for loan and lease losses expense was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.01% of total loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 0.98% for the previous quarter and 0.96% for the year-earlier quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 represented 1.08% of total loans outstanding, excluding SBA PPP loans. The growth in the allowance was impacted by an increase in allocations for uncertain economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic offset in part by the Company’s continued low level of loan losses and non-performing assets coupled with underlying loan contraction when removing SBA PPP loans for the year.

Capital Management Initiatives

First Farmers did not purchase any shares during the fourth quarter under its stock repurchase program. First Farmers’ Board of Directors extended the stock repurchase program for up to 200,000 shares through December 31, 2021.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of December 31, 2020, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.8 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $160 million, and administered trust assets of $5.9 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that represent First Farmers’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as “opportunities,” “prospects,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers’ and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities gains and losses, gain on sale of White Bluff office, gain on sale of fixed assets, gain on redemption of bank‑owned life insurance, contingency accrual and the income tax effect of adjustments. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Total non-interest income

$

3,412

 

$

3,457

 

 

$

3,396

 

$

14,447

 

 

$

16,207

 

Gain on sale of securities

 

-

 

 

(15

)

 

 

-

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(27

)

Gain on equity securities

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(242

)

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of White Bluff office

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,700

)

Gain on sale of fixed assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(102

)

 

 

-

 

Gain on redemption of bank-owned life insurance

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(820

)

 

 

(150

)

Adjusted non-interest income

$

3,412

 

$

3,442

 

 

$

3,396

 

$

13,154

 

 

$

13,330

 

Contingency accrual

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

108

 

Net income as reported

$

3,297

 

$

3,477

 

 

$

3,680

 

$

14,194

 

 

$

16,056

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

-

 

 

(12

)

 

 

-

 

 

(1,170

)

 

 

(2,085

)

Adjusted net income

$

3,297

 

$

3,465

 

 

$

3,680

 

$

13,024

 

 

$

13,971

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.76

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.84

 

$

3.25

 

 

$

3.62

 

Total adjustments, net of tax1

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

(0.27

)

 

 

(0.47

)

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.76

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.84

 

$

2.98

 

 

$

3.15

 

(1) The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2020

 

2019(1)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

 

$

29,126

 

 

$

26,614

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

105,470

 

 

 

6,712

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

3,774

 

 

 

819

 

              Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

138,370

 

 

 

34,145

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale

 

 

594,649

 

 

 

329,796

 

Held-to-maturity (fair market value $18,195 and $18,005

 

 

 

 

as of the periods presented)

 

 

17,259

 

 

 

17,606

 

 

Equity securities

 

 

2,242

 

 

 

2,000

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

 

3,679

 

 

 

2,540

 

Loans, net of deferred fees

 

 

964,695

 

 

 

934,770

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

 

(9,715

)

 

 

(8,960

)

          Net loans

 

 

954,980

 

 

 

925,810

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

 

34,421

 

 

 

35,762

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

34,016

 

 

 

32,198

 

Goodwill

 

 

9,018

 

 

 

9,018

 

Other assets

 

 

13,113

 

 

 

14,795

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,801,747

 

 

$

1,403,670

 

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

427,073

 

 

$

311,274

 

Interest-bearing

 

 

1,181,101

 

 

 

908,967

 

          Total deposits

 

 

1,608,174

 

 

 

1,220,241

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

 

11,691

 

 

 

11,742

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,500

 

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

21,888

 

 

 

21,799

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

1,641,753

 

 

 

1,259,282

 

SHAREHOLDERS’

Common stock - $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

    authorized; 4,359,738 and 4,379,871 shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

    and outstanding as of the periods presented

 

 

43,597

 

 

 

43,799

 

Retained earnings

 

 

108,761

 

 

 

98,945

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

7,541

 

 

 

1,549

 

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to First Farmers and Merchants Corporation

 

 

159,899

 

 

 

144,293

 

Noncontrolling interest - preferred stock of subsidiary

 

 

95

 

 

 

95

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

159,994

 

 

 

144,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,801,747

 

 

$

1,403,670

 

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2019.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

INTEREST AND

Interest and fees on loans

$

10,078

 

$

10,234

 

$

40,316

 

$

40,772

 

DIVIDEND

Income on investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME

Taxable interest

 

1,130

 

 

1,278

 

 

4,852

 

 

5,042

 

Exempt from federal income tax

 

480

 

 

520

 

 

1,985

 

 

2,143

 

Interest from federal funds sold and other

 

36

 

 

59

 

 

170

 

 

236

 

 

Total interest income

 

11,724

 

 

12,091

 

 

47,323

 

 

48,193

 

INTEREST

Interest on deposits

 

847

 

 

1,416

 

 

3,750

 

 

5,220

 

EXPENSE

Interest on other borrowings

 

8

 

 

31

 

 

44

 

 

523

 

Total interest expense

 

855

 

 

1,447

 

 

3,794

 

 

5,743

 

Net interest income

 

10,869

 

 

10,644

 

 

43,529

 

 

42,450

 

Provision (provision credit) for loan and lease losses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

700

 

 

(360

)

 

Net interest income after provision

 

10,869

 

 

10,644

 

 

42,829

 

 

42,810

 

NON-INTEREST

Mortgage banking activities

 

419

 

 

334

 

 

1,362

 

 

1,114

 

INCOME

Trust services fee income

 

931

 

 

894

 

 

3,643

 

 

3,598

 

 

Service fees on deposit accounts

 

1,696

 

 

1,806

 

 

6,617

 

 

7,077

 

Investment services fee income

 

79

 

 

137

 

 

371

 

 

404

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

 

136

 

 

115

 

 

551

 

 

461

 

Gain on sale of investments

 

-

 

 

15

 

 

129

 

 

27

 

 

Gain on redemption of bank-owned life

insurance

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

820

 

 

150

 

 

Gain on sale of White Bluff office

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,700

 

Other non-interest income

 

151

 

 

159

 

 

954

 

 

676

 

 

Total non-interest income

 

3,412

 

 

3,457

 

 

14,447

 

 

16,207

 

NON-INTEREST

Salaries and employee benefits

 

6,237

 

 

6,125

 

 

24,229

 

 

23,710

 

EXPENSE

Net occupancy expense

 

572

 

 

588

 

 

2,478

 

 

2,518

 

Depreciation expense

 

514

 

 

509

 

 

2,074

 

 

2,056

 

Data processing expense

 

770

 

 

756

 

 

3,132

 

 

3,007

 

 

Software support and other computer expense

 

664

 

 

561

 

 

2,554

 

 

2,092

 

Legal and professional fees

 

245

 

 

244

 

 

927

 

 

1,001

 

Audits and exams expense

 

194

 

 

153

 

 

726

 

 

653

 

Advertising and promotions

 

302

 

 

285

 

 

894

 

 

1,269

 

Other non-interest expense

 

795

 

 

699

 

 

3,267

 

 

3,292

 

Total non-interest expense

 

10,293

 

 

9,920

 

 

40,281

 

 

39,598

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

3,988

 

 

4,181

 

 

16,995

 

 

19,419

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

683

 

 

696

 

 

2,785

 

 

3,347

 

Net income

 

3,305

 

 

3,485

 

 

14,210

 

 

16,072

 

Noncontrolling interest - dividends on preferred stock subsidiary

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

16

 

 

16

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

3,297

 

$

3,477

 

$

14,194

 

$

16,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

4,359,738

 

 

4,400,940

 

 

4,363,539

 

 

4,429,952

 

Earnings per share

$

0.76

 

$

0.79

 

$

3.25

 

$

3.62

 

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Results of Operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

11,724

 

 

$

11,763

 

 

$

11,761

 

 

$

12,075

 

 

$

12,091

 

Interest expense

 

855

 

 

 

809

 

 

 

835

 

 

 

1,295

 

 

 

1,447

 

Net interest income

 

10,869

 

 

 

10,954

 

 

 

10,926

 

 

 

10,780

 

 

 

10,644

 

Provision for loan and lease losses

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

-

 

Non-interest income

 

3,412

 

 

 

3,396

 

 

 

3,735

 

 

 

3,904

 

 

 

3,457

 

Non-interest expense and non-controlling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary

 

10,301

 

 

 

9,842

 

 

 

9,636

 

 

 

10,518

 

 

 

9,928

 

Income before income taxes

 

3,980

 

 

 

4,508

 

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

3,651

 

 

 

4,173

 

Income taxes

 

683

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

823

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

696

 

Net income for common shareholders

$

3,297

 

 

$

3,680

 

 

$

4,017

 

 

$

3,200

 

 

$

3,477

 

Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.79

 

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter

 

4,359,738

 

 

 

4,359,738

 

 

 

4,359,738

 

 

 

4,375,025

 

 

 

4,400,940

 

Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total securities

$

614,150

 

 

$

492,781

 

 

$

392,305

 

 

$

339,359

 

 

$

349,402

 

Loans, net of deferred fees

$

964,695

 

 

$

993,187

 

 

$

993,710

 

 

$

952,491

 

 

$

934,770

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

(9,715

)

 

$

(9,712

)

 

$

(9,695

)

 

$

(9,485

)

 

$

(8,960

)

Total assets

$

1,801,747

 

 

$

1,717,941

 

 

$

1,608,659

 

 

$

1,437,929

 

 

$

1,403,670

 

Total deposits

$

1,608,174

 

 

$

1,526,143

 

 

$

1,416,343

 

 

$

1,256,319

 

 

$

1,220,241

 

Book value per share

$

36.68

 

 

$

36.18

 

 

$

35.61

 

 

$

34.56

 

 

$

32.94

 

Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis

$

11,115

 

 

$

11,204

 

 

$

11,187

 

 

$

11,059

 

 

$

10,926

 

Net interest margin

 

2.69

%

 

 

2.87

%

 

 

3.08

%

 

 

3.42

%

 

 

3.41

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,560

 

 

$

1,616

 

 

$

1,698

 

 

$

1,610

 

 

$

1,665

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.12

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

 

1.01

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

0.98

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.96

%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

 

(0.01

%)

 

 

(0.01

%)

 

 

(0.01

%)

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 



First Farmers and Merchants Corporation Reports 2020 Net Income of $14.2 Million, or $3.25 Per Common Share First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2020. Key highlights of First Farmers’ …

