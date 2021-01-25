JTI certified as one of only 16 Global Top Employers

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - - Recognized for progress in Wellbeing and Diversity &

Inclusion



JTI has been recognized as one of only 16 Global Top Employers for the seventh

consecutive year, after Top Employer Institute certified the Company in every

region (https://www.jti.com/news-views/jti-global-top-employer) it operates[1].

This latest certification once again acknowledges JTI's excellent working

conditions, as well as the progress it has made to improve wellbeing, and

diversity and inclusion, such as with the launch of its leading global Family

Leave Policy.



Diversity and inclusion: key to global recognition





"The Top Employer certification is not an end-in-itself. For us, it isconfirmation that we have always been on the right track by making our workplacea safe and flexible environment for all our employees, whether they are farmers,scientists, office or factory workers."This seventh consecutive certification also sends a strong message to ourfuture employees: we constantly give our people the opportunity to develop theircareer under the best conditions in order to perform to their highest abilitieswhile being themselves," said Steve Dyer, JTI's Vice President, Global TalentManagement.Since January 1, 2021, JTI employees across the world, regardless of gender,sexual orientation or the way they become parents, benefit from 20 weeks fullypaid leave when welcoming a child.The Company's headquarter has been Equal Pay certified for 3 years in a row bythe EQUAL-SALARY Foundation for providing fairness and equal opportunity towomen and men.In 2020, JTI PRIDE, an Employee Resource Group, was also recognized for itscontribution to furthering LGBT+ Inclusion by the Global Diversity List(https://www.globaldiversitylist.org/lgbt-network) .JTI was also awarded the "Swiss LGBTI Label"(https://www.jti.com/news-views/jti-awarded-swiss-lgbti-label) ; a certificationthat honored the Company's fully inclusive equal employment opportunity plan.Commenting on what it means to work for a Global Top Employer are JTI'semployees:"To me, JTI sincerely cares about its employees. The Company believes in us andpromotes the values of equality, fairness, and diversity. As a Top Employer, Iexpect JTI to continue being transparent, listening to its employees andproviding fair career opportunities. I am proud of working here and being partof something big," said Bridget Ngoma, Agronomy Supervisor, and local winner ofthe Corporate Inspire Awards, JTI Zambia.A plan to maintain excellence in 2021JTI will focus more than ever on:- Gender equality in leadership positions: the Company is committed to pursuingits goal to increase the representation of women in leadership positions inaddition to reaching gender parity at all levels.- EmbRACE: a dedicated Employee Resource Group created to help JTI build a trulymeritocratic and inclusive culture across the world by ensuring all ethnicgroups are treated equally.- New Ways of Working: a mission to empower employees from factories and officesthrough remote working; removal of managerial barriers and styles from thepast; and a creation of a global environment where they feel safe to bethemselves, learn from their mistakes, speak up, take risks, trust and respecteach other.Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence inPeople Practices. The organization helps accelerate these practices to enrichthe world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program,participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as anemployer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute hascertified 1,691 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified TopEmployers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations inmore than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number twocigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largestshare in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD . JTIis also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logicand tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTIemploys over 44,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the seventhconsecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. Formore information, visit http://www.jti.com/ .[1] JTI was certified in 64 countries in the following regions: Africa, AsiaPacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America.