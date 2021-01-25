 

JTI certified as one of only 16 Global Top Employers

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
25.01.2021, 13:15  |  36   |   |   

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - - Recognized for progress in Wellbeing and Diversity &
Inclusion

JTI has been recognized as one of only 16 Global Top Employers for the seventh
consecutive year, after Top Employer Institute certified the Company in every
region (https://www.jti.com/news-views/jti-global-top-employer) it operates[1].
This latest certification once again acknowledges JTI's excellent working
conditions, as well as the progress it has made to improve wellbeing, and
diversity and inclusion, such as with the launch of its leading global Family
Leave Policy.

Diversity and inclusion: key to global recognition

"The Top Employer certification is not an end-in-itself. For us, it is
confirmation that we have always been on the right track by making our workplace
a safe and flexible environment for all our employees, whether they are farmers,
scientists, office or factory workers.

"This seventh consecutive certification also sends a strong message to our
future employees: we constantly give our people the opportunity to develop their
career under the best conditions in order to perform to their highest abilities
while being themselves," said Steve Dyer, JTI's Vice President, Global Talent
Management.

Since January 1, 2021, JTI employees across the world, regardless of gender,
sexual orientation or the way they become parents, benefit from 20 weeks fully
paid leave when welcoming a child.

The Company's headquarter has been Equal Pay certified for 3 years in a row by
the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation for providing fairness and equal opportunity to
women and men.

In 2020, JTI PRIDE, an Employee Resource Group, was also recognized for its
contribution to furthering LGBT+ Inclusion by the Global Diversity List
(https://www.globaldiversitylist.org/lgbt-network) .

JTI was also awarded the "Swiss LGBTI Label"
(https://www.jti.com/news-views/jti-awarded-swiss-lgbti-label) ; a certification
that honored the Company's fully inclusive equal employment opportunity plan.

Commenting on what it means to work for a Global Top Employer are JTI's
employees:

"To me, JTI sincerely cares about its employees. The Company believes in us and
promotes the values of equality, fairness, and diversity. As a Top Employer, I
expect JTI to continue being transparent, listening to its employees and
providing fair career opportunities. I am proud of working here and being part
of something big," said Bridget Ngoma, Agronomy Supervisor, and local winner of
the Corporate Inspire Awards, JTI Zambia.

A plan to maintain excellence in 2021

JTI will focus more than ever on:

- Gender equality in leadership positions: the Company is committed to pursuing
its goal to increase the representation of women in leadership positions in
addition to reaching gender parity at all levels.
- EmbRACE: a dedicated Employee Resource Group created to help JTI build a truly
meritocratic and inclusive culture across the world by ensuring all ethnic
groups are treated equally.
- New Ways of Working: a mission to empower employees from factories and offices
through remote working; removal of managerial barriers and styles from the
past; and a creation of a global environment where they feel safe to be
themselves, learn from their mistakes, speak up, take risks, trust and respect
each other.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in
People Practices. The organization helps accelerate these practices to enrich
the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program,
participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an
employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has
certified 1,691 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top
Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in
more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two
cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest
share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD . JTI
is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic
and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI
employs over 44,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the seventh
consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For
more information, visit http://www.jti.com/ .

[1] JTI was certified in 64 countries in the following regions: Africa, Asia
Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084015/JTI__Logo.jpg

Contact:

Corporate Media Relations
Caroline Kulko/Deborah Perez
+41 22 703 02 91
pressoffice@jti.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69364/4820434
OTS: JTI Japan Tobacco International AG


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JTI certified as one of only 16 Global Top Employers - Recognized for progress in Wellbeing and Diversity & Inclusion JTI has been recognized as one of only 16 Global Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year, after Top Employer Institute certified the Company in every region …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elasmogen gibt eine Reihe neuartiger, wirksamer Anti-COVID-19-Therapiekandidaten bekannt, die in ...
Kostenloser Preisatlas von ImmoScout24 / Mehr Transparenz für den Immobilienmarkt durch ...
Hausratversicherung: Wohnungen im Südwesten 30 m2 größer als in Hamburg (FOTO)
Franchisestatistik 2020: Krisenfest und resilient durch das Coronajahr (FOTO)
Wall's fordert, Glück zum wahren Maßstab für sozialen Fortschritt zu machen
Durchschnittlicher Zahlungsverzug erreicht im Dezember Höchstwert - Zahlungsmoral im Bereich ...
Auszeichnung: Boehringer Ingelheim ist Global Top Employer 2021 (FOTO)
Panchshil Office Parks mit 3 "Oscars" für seine Arbeitssicherheit ausgezeichnet
Josip Heit: GSB blockchain IT powerhouse presents latest developments (FOTO)
Erneut unter den besten Zehn: American Express ist Top Arbeitgeber
Titel
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
Corona-Krankmeldungen: Ältere Berufstätige und Branchen wie Pflege- und Kinderbetreuung stärker betroffen
Deutsche Modeindustrie: Das Wasser steht Herstellern bis zum Hals
VW-Dieselgate 2.0 vor dem Landgericht Duisburg: Nachgewiesene Abgasmanipulation beim EA288 (FOTO)
vbw fordert mehr Entschlossenheit und Tempo für die Energiewende / Brossardt: "Wir müssen akzeptieren, dass die Energiewende in der Landschaft sichtbar wird"
Kurzarbeit: Achtung vor Steuernachzahlung (FOTO)
Studie von stern und Statista: Das sind die besten Arbeitgeber Deutschlands
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Jetzt erst recht! Krisensichere Investition in Gold
Neu oder gebraucht, cash oder auf Kredit: Beim Autokauf zahlen die meisten in bar (FOTO)
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
Die Kosten für die neue CO2-Abgabe reduzieren - mit einem Kaminfeuer
14:15 Uhr
Corona-Krise: Pandemie verstärkt Einkommensungleichheit von Menschen in der zweiten Lebenshälfte (FOTO)
14:13 Uhr
Gold Terra nimmt Bohrungen auf Newmont-Options-Claims südlich der 5 Mio. Unzen ehemals produzierenden Con-Mine im Yellowknife City Goldprojekt auf
14:11 Uhr
Hollister Biosciences Inc. lobt den Staat Arizona für die schneller als geplante Einführung des Vertriebs von Cannabis zum Konsum für Erwachsene. Venom Extracts, seine hundertprozentige Tochter, ist führend in dieser Produktkategorie und vertrieb staatswe
14:10 Uhr
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
14:08 Uhr
MassRoots Releases Update on the Planned Asset Purchase of the Herbfluence Platform
14:05 Uhr
Vergiss die Quantumscape-Aktie: Die Novonix-Aktie hat 1.000 Euro dieses Jahr verdreifacht!
14:05 Uhr
Atotech Commences Initial Public Offering
14:05 Uhr
Hess Midstream LP Announces 2021 Guidance
14:04 Uhr
SPD: Debatten um Nawalny und Nord Stream 2 nicht vermischen