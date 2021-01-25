 

Better Juice, GEA Join to Disrupt Global Juice Industry

- Better Juice signed a joint venture with GEA Group to scale up its sugar-reduction technology

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Juice, Ltd., the sugar-reduction foodTech start-up, has announced a collaboration with GEA Group AG, Germany, a world leader in process engineering for the food and beverage sectors, in a push to scale up and expand its global footprint. This move comes as part of Better Juice's commitment to transform the global juice industry through advancing its technology for reducing all sugars in orange juices.

Better Juice, GEA Join to Disrupt Global Juice Industry

Better Juice and GEA TDS GmbH agreed to collaboratively construct and install the sugar reduction innovative solution to reduce all types of sugars in orange juice and market the system globally. Under this strategic partnership GEA will engineer, design, manufacture, and install the bioreactor that reduces sugars via Better Juice's proprietary enzymatic process. Better Juice will produce the immobilized microorganisms for the enzymatic process.

The agreement contributes to Better Juice's goals of broadening its outreach and support to the global juice industry. The company's breakthrough technology effectively solves the sugar-reduction conundrum without negatively impacting the natural nutritional values and prebiotic benefits of fresh orange juice :- a key challenge in this effort.

The start-up's enzymatic technology uses all-natural ingredients to convert fructose, glucose, and sucrose into prebiotic dietary fibers and other non-digestible molecules. It can reduce up to 80% of sugars in orange juice. Better Juice's non-GMO technology is designed to target the specific sugar composition in orange juice to naturally create a low-calorie, reduced-sugar product with a delicate sweetness, without sweeteners or other additives used to replace the sugars.

"This exciting collaboration marks a major milestone in Better Juice's scale-up plans and advances the commercialization of our technology," explains Eran Blachinsky, PhD, founder and CEO of Better Juice. "GEA possesses a sterling reputation in the field of process technology and will be a strong engineering partner. This collaboration will allow for smooth integration of our enzymatic technology into juice production companies seeking to meet the sugar-reduction trend. It will undoubtedly open doors for us and accelerate sales growth internationally," adds Blachinsky.

