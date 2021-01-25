 

Velodyne Lidar LIVE! Webinar Series Explores Autonomy in Smarter Cities, Caves, Airports and Disaster Response

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a new digital learning series called Velodyne Lidar LIVE! that begins January 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. PST. The series kicks off with a conversation featuring Dr. Stefan Hrabar, CEO of Emesent, on how to address autonomous exploration in challenging inaccessible environments such as caves, civil construction works, telecommunications infrastructure and disaster response environments.

The Velodyne Lidar LIVE! digital learning series examines what’s happening in lidar and mobility to build a safer, more intelligent future. (Graphic: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

Velodyne Lidar LIVE! looks at industry developments regarding the advancement of safer mobility and smarter autonomy. The 45-minute webinars feature conversations with industry experts that are shaping future mobility, which will transform lives, communities and industries.

In addition to Emesent, the companies speaking on future episodes include:

  • February 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. PST: Asad Lesani, PhD, Co-founder and CEO, Bluecity Technology. Lesani will address how smart city applications for traffic monitoring can improve road safety and mobility.
  • April 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. PST: Atul Acharya, Autonomous Vehicles Strategy and Operations Director, GoMentum Station. Acharya will explore how GoMentum Station, a testing facility for connected and automated vehicle technology owned and operated by AAA Northern California, Nevada and Utah, plays a key role in testing and developing the next generation of transportation.
  • May 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. PST: ThorDrive, a company developing autonomous cargo and baggage tractors, will explore how their solution can transform the landscape of airport operations.

Future episodes include speakers from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and a Science Technology Education and Math (STEM) organization, hearing from high school students interested in careers in autonomy.

“The world of autonomous solutions is fascinating and varied, with lidar shaping the future of these technologies,” said Sally Frykman, Chief Communications Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “Our Velodyne Lidar LIVE! digital learning series is hosting the thought leaders, trend makers and innovators who are driving forward next-generation autonomous solutions. It is exciting to learn about autonomy in action, from in the sky to underground and from the factory to the home. All of these autonomous innovations bring tangible mobility, safety and efficiency benefits to companies, people and communities.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Wertpapier


