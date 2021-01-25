 

Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day on January 28th

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, will present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:30am MT/ 12:30pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation session and a copy of Universal Electronics latest investor presentation will be available on the company’s website. To listen to the webcast, you must register to attend to join the event.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release including the RF4CE voice enabled remote control, and UEI’s proprietary chip and QuickSet technologies; the continued penetration and growth of the Liberty Global RDK-based Horizon 4 platform and the Virgin 360 TV platform; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Wertpapier


