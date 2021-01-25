 

 Sunlight Financial LLC, a Premier Residential Solar Financing Platform, to List on NYSE Through Merger With Apollo-Affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

25.01.2021   

Sunlight Financial LLC (“Sunlight”), a premier U.S. residential solar financing platform, and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ) (“Spartan”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Sunlight becoming a publicly listed company.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined public company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the new public holding company’s sole operating subsidiary and Sunlight’s existing management team will continue to lead the business.

Sunlight Overview

Sunlight is a B2B2C fintech platform that provides residential solar contractors with seamless point-of-sale (“POS”) financing capabilities and delivers unique, attractive assets to capital providers. Through its proprietary technology and deep contractor network, Sunlight offers instant credit decisions and affordable solar loans to homeowners nationwide. Sunlight prides itself on creating value for all constituents it serves – solar contractors, capital providers, and consumers.

Residential solar is a multibillion-dollar market at the forefront of the fast-growing clean energy industry. To date, Sunlight has funded over $3.5 billion of loans through its proprietary platform. Sunlight’s best-in-class underwriting has delivered the industry’s strongest-performing residential solar loans to its funding partners. As a tech-enabled solar financing provider, Sunlight is committed to strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) principles. Sunlight has arranged financing for more than an estimated 100,000 residential solar systems, which will produce over 500 megawatts of solar-generated electricity and avoid more than 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Sunlight’s existing investors include Tiger Infrastructure Partners, FTV Capital, and founder Hudson Sustainable Group.

Management Comments

“Sunlight partners with contractors and capital providers to accelerate the United States’ transition to a clean energy future,” said Matt Potere, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlight. “We are proud to have built a profitable, capital-light company that generates significant free cash flow and is poised for strong, sustainable growth. Our proprietary technology platform offers contractors robust tools to sell more solar systems and consumers a fast, fully-digital, and frictionless experience. Our risk management drives industry-low credit losses and results in strong risk-adjusted returns for capital providers. This, in turn, reduces our cost of capital and facilitates the deployment of financial products that help contractors grow.”

Wertpapier


