 

Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for Post-Combination Company

Electric Last Mile, Inc. (ELMS), a commercial electric vehicle (EV) solutions company, and Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) (Forum) today announced the nominees for the board of directors of the combined company that will result from the previously announced combination of Forum, a special purpose acquisition company, and ELMS. The director nominees bring decades of leadership across the technology, mobility and commercial delivery sectors. Following the proposed business combination, the common stock of the post-combination company is expected to continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The director nominees for the post-combination company are former UPS CFO Richard Peretz, Sense Photonics CEO and former Google automotive services program lead Shauna McIntyre, CDK Global CEO and former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Raymour & Flanigan Chairman and CEO Neil Goldberg, Forum’s Co-CEO and CFO David Boris, ELMS Co-Founder and CEO James Taylor and ELMS Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jason Luo. Messrs. Goldberg and Boris currently serve on the board of directors of Forum.

“I look forward to working with such a seasoned and diverse board of directors as ELMS prepares to begin production of its first vehicle,” said ELMS Co-Founder and CEO, James Taylor. “The directors’ collective experience in emerging mobility technologies, software and connected data, automotive distribution and commercial delivery aligns with our future business strategy and will help us to execute our shared vision of transforming the last mile delivery market with efficient and sustainable solutions.”

Richard Peretz, Former CFO, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
 Fortune 50 Financial Leadership and Global Last Mile Delivery Expertise
Independent Director Nominee

Richard has nearly four decades of financial and operating experience in the last mile industry. As CFO and a member of the UPS Management Committee, Richard oversaw all financial operations and served as the company’s senior liaison to the investor, finance and analyst community. He brings significant international experience, having served as International Chief Financial Officer, during which time he opened UPS operations in China. Richard also helped expand the company’s international small package footprint in Poland, Japan, the United Kingdom, eastern Europe, South Korea, Vietnam and Costa Rica among others. Richard also brings extensive operations, leadership and M&A experience, having overseen the acquisitions of healthcare companies Polar Speed, Poltraf, Cemelog and Pieffe Group, as well as the acquisitions of iParcel and Kiala to strengthen UPS’s business-to-consumer portfolio. He also was a member of the team that managed UPS’s initial public offering in 1999, at the time the largest in U.S. history.

