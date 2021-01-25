 

Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO

Momentus Inc. (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a commercial space company offering in-space infrastructure services, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Dawn Harms, the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, as a director and interim CEO effective immediately, following the resignation of director and founding CEO Mikhail Kokorich.

Momentus, in consultation with the Company’s announced SPAC partner, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (“Stable Road”), has determined that accepting Mr. Kokorich’s resignation is in the best interest of the Company, in an effort to expedite the resolution of U.S. government national security and foreign ownership concerns surrounding the Company, the existence of which the Company recently has confirmed.

“We believe that this leadership transition will position the company for success and help accelerate regulatory reviews by the U.S. government,” said Brian Kabot, Chairman and CEO of Stable Road. “Momentus has a deep and experienced executive team, as well as innovative technology. We have full confidence in Dawn and the team to lead the Company to reach both near-term targets and achieve even greater success over the longer-term.”

Momentus and Stable Road are fully committed to cooperating with the U.S. government in connection with any regulatory reviews.

Harms is a proven leader in the global space industry who has steered operations at all levels of Momentus since 2019. Previously, she held executive positions at Boeing Satellite Systems International, Space Systems Loral (now MAXAR), International Launch Services (ILS), and others.

“I am thrilled and privileged to lead Momentus, and I am confident that together we will continue to reach great heights as a company,” Harms said. “We have an extremely talented team, groundbreaking water plasma propulsion technology, and a unique value proposition, all of which we believe have established Momentus as a leader in the in-space infrastructure industry.”

Dr. Fred Kennedy, former director of the U.S. Department of Defense Space Development Agency who joined Momentus in September 2020, will continue in his role as Company President.

“Dawn is highly respected in the space community, and her relationships and expertise have already contributed a critical part to Momentus’ success,” said Dakin Sloss, Momentus board Chairman and General Partner of Prime Movers Lab, the Company’s largest investor. “We have complete confidence that Dawn, Fred and the team will continue to thrive in creating a future for the space industry.”

