 

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in Florida and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with Harvest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 13:00  |  85   |   |   

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Alachua, Florida, which comprises approximately 295,000 square feet of industrial space.

The purchase price for the property was $23.8 million (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease at the property with a subsidiary of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), which intends to continue to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility. Harvest is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $10.8 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be approximately $34.6 million.

Founded in 2011, Harvest is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state operator with licensed operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah, including 38 retail locations, 12 cultivation and processing locations and over 1,100 employees across its operations.

“We are thrilled to form our new real estate partnership with Harvest,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Harvest has established a tremendous footprint in its four core markets of Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania, and continues to execute strongly on its targeted growth and expansion in those markets. We look forward to working closely with Harvest to complete the build out of additional enhancements and productive capacity at the Alachua facility, which will enable their continued expansion in Florida to meet the tremendous demand from the over 460,000 registered patients in the state, the largest registered patient population of the 35 medical-use cannabis programs in the United States.”

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

Florida continues to represent one of the largest and one of the fastest growing medical-use cannabis markets in the United States. Floridians overwhelmingly supported the passage of the medical-use cannabis program in 2016 with 71% voter approval. Qualifying medical conditions for the program include, among others, cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis. According to the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU), as of January 15, 2021, there were over 460,000 qualified patients and over 2,700 qualified physicians in the medical-use cannabis program. Including this property, IIP owns four properties in Florida, comprising approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet (including square footage under development or redevelopment) and representing a total investment, including commitments to fund future development and tenant improvements, of approximately $151.5 million.

Seite 1 von 2
Innovative Industrial Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Innovative Industrial Properties - schöne Entwicklung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in Florida and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with Harvest Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Innovative Industrial Properties: Das Wachstum geht auch 2021 weiter!
14.01.21
Diese Aktie könnte dein Geld in 10 Jahren ver-10-fachen!
12.01.21
2 Aktien, die 2021 ihren Wert locker verdoppeln könnten
12.01.21
Das sind meine Top-3-REITs
11.01.21
Diese Aktien könnten aus 1.000 Euro in zehn Jahren 10.000 Euro werden lassen!
09.01.21
Vergiss Bitcoin! Diese Aktie ist 3x besser!
08.01.21
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Holistic Industries in California
06.01.21
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Promotions of Andy Bui to Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Kelly Spicher to Vice President, Real Estate Counsel
03.01.21
5 Aktien für einen Bullenmarkt unter Biden 2021
03.01.21
2 Aktien, die dich finanziell unabhängig machen könnten!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
46
Innovative Industrial Properties - schöne Entwicklung