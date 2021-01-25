Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property in Florida and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with Harvest

The purchase price for the property was $23.8 million (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease at the property with a subsidiary of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), which intends to continue to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility. Harvest is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $10.8 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP’s total investment in the property is expected to be approximately $34.6 million.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Alachua, Florida, which comprises approximately 295,000 square feet of industrial space.

Founded in 2011, Harvest is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state operator with licensed operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah, including 38 retail locations, 12 cultivation and processing locations and over 1,100 employees across its operations.

“We are thrilled to form our new real estate partnership with Harvest,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Harvest has established a tremendous footprint in its four core markets of Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania, and continues to execute strongly on its targeted growth and expansion in those markets. We look forward to working closely with Harvest to complete the build out of additional enhancements and productive capacity at the Alachua facility, which will enable their continued expansion in Florida to meet the tremendous demand from the over 460,000 registered patients in the state, the largest registered patient population of the 35 medical-use cannabis programs in the United States.”

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

Florida continues to represent one of the largest and one of the fastest growing medical-use cannabis markets in the United States. Floridians overwhelmingly supported the passage of the medical-use cannabis program in 2016 with 71% voter approval. Qualifying medical conditions for the program include, among others, cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis. According to the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU), as of January 15, 2021, there were over 460,000 qualified patients and over 2,700 qualified physicians in the medical-use cannabis program. Including this property, IIP owns four properties in Florida, comprising approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet (including square footage under development or redevelopment) and representing a total investment, including commitments to fund future development and tenant improvements, of approximately $151.5 million.