Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger

With more than 25 years of operating experience, Alight’s human capital business process as a service (“BPaaS”) solutions unite SaaS capabilities, AI, automation and data analytics to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight integrates health, wealth and wellbeing into one holistic and personalized solution, providing a streamlined experience for employees, while enabling employers of all sizes to achieve a high-performance culture.

Alight Solutions (“Alight”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, and Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company (the "Company") will operate as Alight, Inc. and plans to list under the symbol ALIT. The transaction reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value for Alight of approximately $7.3 billion.

William P. Foley, II, Founder and Chairman of Foley Trasimene, stated, “Our team has worked meticulously evaluating hundreds of potential partners through the second half of 2020, and we are excited to announce this transaction with Alight. Stephan and the leadership team have already positioned Alight as the market leader in employee benefit and business solutions and we believe there is significant opportunity to further transform the business and create value for shareholders. Through our partnership, we will leverage our proven playbook and Alight’s unique position between employees and employers to increase revenue growth and margin expansion. Alight is poised to be the preeminent employee engagement partner, and we look forward to assisting Stephan and the team in achieving this goal.”

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our ongoing transformation at Alight. Partnering with proven SPAC sponsor Bill Foley positions Alight to become the preeminent employee engagement partner for employers of all sizes,” said Stephan Scholl, CEO of Alight. “Now more than ever, employees and employers are facing incredible challenges that are impacting their ability to thrive. We are committed to helping our clients and their people make the best decisions for themselves and their families through a personalized, integrated view of their health, wealth and wellbeing. We know that when employees have peace of mind in their personal lives, they are inspired to do their best at work, resulting in higher productivity and an increased return on the investment companies make in their people.”