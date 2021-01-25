 

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 13:05  |  78   |   |   

Alight Solutions (“Alight”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, and Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company (the "Company") will operate as Alight, Inc. and plans to list under the symbol ALIT. The transaction reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value for Alight of approximately $7.3 billion.

With more than 25 years of operating experience, Alight’s human capital business process as a service (“BPaaS”) solutions unite SaaS capabilities, AI, automation and data analytics to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight integrates health, wealth and wellbeing into one holistic and personalized solution, providing a streamlined experience for employees, while enabling employers of all sizes to achieve a high-performance culture.

William P. Foley, II, Founder and Chairman of Foley Trasimene, stated, “Our team has worked meticulously evaluating hundreds of potential partners through the second half of 2020, and we are excited to announce this transaction with Alight. Stephan and the leadership team have already positioned Alight as the market leader in employee benefit and business solutions and we believe there is significant opportunity to further transform the business and create value for shareholders. Through our partnership, we will leverage our proven playbook and Alight’s unique position between employees and employers to increase revenue growth and margin expansion. Alight is poised to be the preeminent employee engagement partner, and we look forward to assisting Stephan and the team in achieving this goal.”

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our ongoing transformation at Alight. Partnering with proven SPAC sponsor Bill Foley positions Alight to become the preeminent employee engagement partner for employers of all sizes,” said Stephan Scholl, CEO of Alight. “Now more than ever, employees and employers are facing incredible challenges that are impacting their ability to thrive. We are committed to helping our clients and their people make the best decisions for themselves and their families through a personalized, integrated view of their health, wealth and wellbeing. We know that when employees have peace of mind in their personal lives, they are inspired to do their best at work, resulting in higher productivity and an increased return on the investment companies make in their people.”

Seite 1 von 8
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Announce Merger Alight Solutions (“Alight”), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, and Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“Foley Trasimene”), a special purpose acquisition company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
1
Spac für Paysave Card