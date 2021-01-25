Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces $250 Million Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Merger

For the Company’s total investment of approximately $405 million in Foley Trasimene and Alight merger, Cannae will receive 44.6 million shares of Alight common stock and 8.0 million Alight warrants. Excluding any cost of the warrants, Cannae’s implied cost per share is $8.96.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company, in conjunction with the announced Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) (“Foley Trasimene”) and Alight Solutions (“Alight”) definitive merger, will invest $250 million as part of a private placement. This investment is in addition to Cannae’s forward purchase agreement of $150 million, both of which will occur concurrently with the closing of the Foley Trasimene and Alight business combination, expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. The transaction reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value for Alight of approximately $7.3 billion.

William P. Foley, II, Chairman of Cannae and Foley Trasimene, commented, “Cannae’s additional investment in Foley Trasimene and the combination with Alight, offers our shareholders a unique opportunity to invest in a market leading employee benefits platform with an attractive financial profile with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams. I believe there is significant opportunity to further transform the business and create value for shareholders, a critical component of Cannae’s core values which is, in turn, why we are excited to bring this transaction to the public markets.”

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the proposed transaction will be effected through a business combination pursuant to which Foley Trasimene will combine with Alight and, in connection with the business combination, Alight will become a publicly traded entity under the name “Alight, Inc.”.

The cash component of the consideration will be funded by Foley Trasimene’s cash in trust, as well as a $1.55 billion private placement from various institutional and private investors, and the previously announced forward purchase agreements, as follows:

$250 million investment from Cannae as well as the previously announced $150 million forward purchase investment

$150 million forward purchase agreement from THL FTAC LLC, an affiliate of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

$150 million investment from Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., Chicago Title Insurance Co., and Commonweath Land Title Insurance Co.

Other institutional investors include: Hedosophia, Survetta Capital, and Third Point LLC

The balance of the consideration will consist of equity in the combined company. Existing Alight equity holders, including Blackstone, ADIA, GIC, New Mountain Capital and management, will remain the largest investors in the Company.