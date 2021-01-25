Sunrun Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $350 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) (“Sunrun”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Sunrun also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes the option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of the notes within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued.



The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Sunrun and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2021. The notes will mature on February 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Sunrun’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Sunrun’s common stock, at Sunrun’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.