Sunrun Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, today announced select, preliminary and unaudited financial results and operating metrics for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.



In the fourth quarter of 2020, Megawatts Deployed (MW) were approximately 171.6 MW, a 10% sequential increase from the third quarter of 2020, pro-forma to give effect to Sunrun’s acquisition of Vivint Solar which closed on October 8, 2020. This reflects the deployments for approximately 23,500 customers in the period, resulting in total Customers of more than 550,000 as of December 31, 2020. Cumulative Megawatts Deployed were 3,885 MW as of December 31, 2020, pro-forma to give effect to Sunrun’s acquisition of Vivint Solar.

Gross Earning Assets as of December 31, 2020 were $6,923 million. Gross Earnings Assets were calculated using a 6% unlevered discount rate.

Net Earning Assets, which is Gross Earning Assets less adjusted project level debt and pass-through financing obligations, was $2,900 million as of December 31, 2020. Adjusted project level debt and pass-through financing obligations used to calculate Net Earning Assets was $4,023 million.

Cash, including restricted cash, was $708 million as of December 31, 2020. Recourse debt was $230.7 million, and an additional $60.0 million was recourse solely to Vivint Solar, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries, as of December 31, 2020. Total debt, including recourse debt, non-recourse debt and financing obligations was $5.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, transaction costs related to the acquisition of Vivint Solar, paid by either Vivint Solar or the company, were estimated to be in a range of $60 million to $70 million.

The company anticipates releasing fourth quarter 2020 earnings on or about February 25, 2021 and will host a conference call for investors and financial analysts that afternoon. The final date and details of the conference call will be posted to Sunrun’s Investor Relations website at investors.sunrun.com.

