MATEON LAUNCHING MOBILE APP, ARTIHEALTH, FOR REMOTE RESPIRATORY HEALTH ASSESSMENT

Initially, the drug and device combination will be available in India through our Indian partner, Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Windlas), where both drug and device will be marketed under the brand name PulmoHeal TM . Previously, Mateon had reported that PulmoHeal TM more than doubled the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients.

AGOURA HILLS, California, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announced that it will be launching its mobile app, ARTIHealth TM , for respiratory health assessment, in India along with its COVID-19 therapeutic, PulmoHeal TM also known as ARTIVeda TM , for total care of COVID-19 patients.

“Mateon's artificial intelligence (AI) telemedicine platform, ArtiHealthTM, provides respiratory assessments for integrated treatment of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO of Mateon.

The mobile app will be available as part of the PulmoHeal TM product. The QR code on the product package allows access to ArtiHealth TM for self-assessment of respiratory health in real time.

ArtiHealth TM is powered by Mateon's AI supercomputing and AI platform in conjunction with IBM. Initially, the cough assessment will be powered by Salcit Pvt. Ltd.'s (Salcit) AI module.

Per Salcit, their AI module has overall accuracy in predicting the pattern of the disease at 91.97%, sensitivity at 87.2%, and specificity at 93.69% [Rudraraju G. et al. (2020) Cough sound analysis and objective correlation with spirometry and clinical diagnosis. Informatics in Medicine Unlocked 19, 100319. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.imu.2020.100319 .

Saran Saund, CBO, Mateon, commented, "To date, standard of care for mild and moderate COVID patients is limited to self-quarantine without any drug therapy. Such patients can benefit from PulmoHealTM. We are optimistic that the pandemic can be addressed with PulmoHealTM as well as reduce burden on health care providers with ARTIHealthTM.”

Please view this 5-minute interview on CGTN at this link to see how AI driven drug discovery is helping the deployment of PulmoHealTM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQDfqeqiZqs&feature=youtu.be . And the demo for the respiratory app at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-yF2eyUlIY&t=138s .

Hitesh Windlas, MD, Windlas, commented, "With cutting-edge AI supercomputing respiratory health self-assessment, we are poised to provide superior patient care for COVID-19 patients and patients with respiratory issues. As an organization, we are leveraging world-class manufacturing and rigorous clinical trials to deliver superior solutions. The strength of this drug device combination is fueling our launch of PulmoHealTM."