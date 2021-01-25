 

MATEON LAUNCHING MOBILE APP, ARTIHEALTH, FOR REMOTE RESPIRATORY HEALTH ASSESSMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 13:00  |  94   |   |   

AGOURA HILLS, California, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announced that it will be launching its mobile app, ARTIHealthTM, for respiratory health assessment, in India along with its COVID-19 therapeutic, PulmoHealTM also known as ARTIVedaTM, for total care of COVID-19 patients.

Initially, the drug and device combination will be available in India through our Indian partner, Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (Windlas), where both drug and device will be marketed under the brand name PulmoHealTM. Previously, Mateon had reported that PulmoHealTM more than doubled the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients.

“Mateon's artificial intelligence (AI) telemedicine platform, ArtiHealthTM, provides respiratory assessments for integrated treatment of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO of Mateon.

  • The mobile app will be available as part of the PulmoHealTM product. The QR code on the product package allows access to ArtiHealthTM for self-assessment of respiratory health in real time.
  • ArtiHealthTM is powered by Mateon’s AI supercomputing and AI platform in conjunction with IBM. Initially, the cough assessment will be powered by Salcit Pvt. Ltd.’s (Salcit) AI module.
  • Per Salcit, their AI module has overall accuracy in predicting the pattern of the disease at 91.97%, sensitivity at 87.2%, and specificity at 93.69% [Rudraraju G. et al. (2020) Cough sound analysis and objective correlation with spirometry and clinical diagnosis. Informatics in Medicine Unlocked 19, 100319. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.imu.2020.100319.

Saran Saund, CBO, Mateon, commented, "To date, standard of care for mild and moderate COVID patients is limited to self-quarantine without any drug therapy. Such patients can benefit from PulmoHealTM. We are optimistic that the pandemic can be addressed with PulmoHealTM as well as reduce burden on health care providers with ARTIHealthTM.”

Please view this 5-minute interview on CGTN at this link to see how AI driven drug discovery is helping the deployment of PulmoHealTM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQDfqeqiZqs&feature=youtu.be. And the demo for the respiratory app at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-yF2eyUlIY&t=138s.

Hitesh Windlas, MD, Windlas, commented, "With cutting-edge AI supercomputing respiratory health self-assessment, we are poised to provide superior patient care for COVID-19 patients and patients with respiratory issues. As an organization, we are leveraging world-class manufacturing and rigorous clinical trials to deliver superior solutions. The strength of this drug device combination is fueling our launch of PulmoHealTM."

Seite 1 von 4
Mateon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MATEON LAUNCHING MOBILE APP, ARTIHEALTH, FOR REMOTE RESPIRATORY HEALTH ASSESSMENT AGOURA HILLS, California, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announced that it will be launching its mobile app, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Philips delivers Q4 sales of EUR 6.0 billion, with 7% comp. sales growth; income from cont. ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
MATEON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM ARTI-19 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC
30.12.20
MATEON’S GLOBAL STUDY FOR OT-101/ TGF-β INHIBITOR AGAINST COVID-19 ENROLLS AND TREATS ITS FIRST PATIENT

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
60
MATN (MC $16 M) NEW HOT CORONA Play + 2x Phase 3 Programme