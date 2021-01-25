 

CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Inc. Makes Moves to Strengthen Sales Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 13:15  |  58   |   |   

Joe Head named Senior Vice President of Sales Engineering

PLANO, Texas., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 by INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), please note the Vice President of Sales, Tina Carnow, does not report to the Senior Vice President of Sales Engineering, Joe Head, as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, is expanding its sales and engineering teams to support the company’s continued growth.

Joe Head, one of INTRUSION’s co-founders, has been named Senior Vice President of Sales Engineering. In this role, he will lead a team of engineers who will support the sales team’s efforts to help demonstrate the technology and value of INTRUSION’s newest cybersecurity solution, Shield to potential customers.

“Because of Joe’s 30+ years of technical expertise, along with his experience partnering with government entities to support their cybersecurity strategies, he is the right person to lead a team of systems engineers to further develop our solutions to address customer needs,” said Jack B. Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION.

Head has served as a director with INTRUSION since the company was founded in 1983. Prior to that, he served as Product Marketing Manager and Marketing Engineer at Honeywell Optoelectronics. In this role, Head will oversee a team of seven systems engineers.

To further widen the reach of the sales team, Tina Carnow has been named Vice President of Sales.

“After working with Tina for just a few short months, I was impressed with her leadership and depth of knowledge. We are excited to see her accelerate the pace of our sales growth,” said Blount.

Carnow has served as INTRUSION’s Southwest Regional Director and is moving to the Vice President role with more than 20 years of experience in technology sales. Prior to INTRUSION, she successfully led sales teams for five companies and was SVP of Sales & Marketing for Adicio. She will be responsible for growing direct sales to large customers for Shield across the country.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our Shield products, or other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, the risk that the Company does not benefit as anticipated from these changes in our executive team. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”  

CONTACT: Contact
Julia Kramer 
jkramer@intrusion.com
P: 972-301-3635

Intrusion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Inc. Makes Moves to Strengthen Sales Team Joe Head named Senior Vice President of Sales EngineeringPLANO, Texas., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 by INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), please note the Vice President …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Philips delivers Q4 sales of EUR 6.0 billion, with 7% comp. sales growth; income from cont. ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
INTRUSION Inc. Makes Moves to Strengthen Sales Team
14.01.21
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, Shield; Announces General Availability
13.01.21
INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, Shield; Announces General Availability
05.01.21
INTRUSION to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 13

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
87
TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround