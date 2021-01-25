BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (the “Company,” “we” or “BridgeBio”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with the offering, the Company expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of notes.



The final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion rate, interest rate and certain other terms, will be determined at the time of pricing. The notes will bear interest semi-annually and will mature on February 1, 2029, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Prior to November 1, 2028, the notes will be convertible only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the notes will be convertible at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The notes will be convertible at the option of the holders, subject to certain conditions and during certain periods, into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock, with the form of consideration determined at the Company’s election.

The Company may not redeem the notes prior to February 6, 2026. On or after February 6, 2026 and on or before the 41st scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date of the notes, the Company may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option at any time, and from time to time, if the last reported sale price per share of the Company’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Holders of the notes will have the right to require the Company to repurchase all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of certain events.