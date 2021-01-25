 

OneMain Holdings Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) plans to report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, February 8, 2021. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Tuesday, February 9, at 8:00 am Eastern time. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-330-3668 (U.S. domestic) or 678-304-6859 (international), and using conference ID 7695838, or via a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website, or by dialing 800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or 404-537-3406, and using conference ID 7695838, beginning approximately two hours after the event. The replay of the conference call will be available via audio webcast through February 24, 2021.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.



