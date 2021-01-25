Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update

2021 objectives leverage positive momentum in Arbutus’ Hepatitis B research and development programs

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced its 2021 corporate objectives and provided a financial update.

William Collier, President and CEO, stated, “We begin 2021 on solid footing from both a pipeline and financial perspective. Our lead clinical asset, AB-729, continues to demonstrate positive data in an ongoing Phase 1a/b clinical trial and we look forward to initiating several Phase 2a clinical trials in 2021. We believe AB-729 could become a cornerstone drug in future combination regimens to cure chronic hepatitis B.” Mr. Collier added, “AB-836, our oral capsid inhibitor, is expected to enter a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in the first half of this year.”