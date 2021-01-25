 

Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 13:30  |  122   |   |   

2021 objectives leverage positive momentum in Arbutus’ Hepatitis B research and development programs

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced its 2021 corporate objectives and provided a financial update.

William Collier, President and CEO, stated, “We begin 2021 on solid footing from both a pipeline and financial perspective. Our lead clinical asset, AB-729, continues to demonstrate positive data in an ongoing Phase 1a/b clinical trial and we look forward to initiating several Phase 2a clinical trials in 2021. We believe AB-729 could become a cornerstone drug in future combination regimens to cure chronic hepatitis B.” Mr. Collier added, “AB-836, our oral capsid inhibitor, is expected to enter a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in the first half of this year.”

Summary of 2021 Corporate Objectives:

  • Provide additional data from ongoing cohorts of the Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of AB-729 in the first half of 2021 (except for initial data from the 90 mg every 12 week cohort which is expected in the second half of 2021).

  • Initiate a Phase 2a combination clinical trial to evaluate AB-729 in combination with Assembly Biosciences’ lead core/capsid inhibitor candidate vebicorvir (VBR) and a nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) for the treatment of subjects with chronic HBV infection in the first half of 2021.

  • Initiate two Phase 2a combination clinical trials in HBV subjects, both including AB-729 with one or more approved or investigational agents, in the second half of 2021.

  • Initiate a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of AB-836, our next-generation oral capsid inhibitor, in the first half of 2021.

  • The company expects to continue to advance its research in the oral PD-L1 inhibitor, RNA-destabilizer and coronavirus programs.

Financial Update:

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update 2021 objectives leverage positive momentum in Arbutus’ Hepatitis B research and development programs WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
6.352
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP. REGISTERED SHARES O.N. ehem Tekmira Pharmaceuticals vor dem Durchbruch?