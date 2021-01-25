Kelly Weigel Joins Cowen’s Management Committee

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Kelly Weigel, Managing Director and Head of Marketing, has joined Cowen’s Management Committee. The Management Committee is comprised of senior executives from across the organization and is responsible for the development and execution of Cowen’s long-term strategy.



“Kelly plays a vital role in Cowen’s mission to help our clients outperform,” said Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen. “Over the last several years, she has built and led a team that works across the entire organization to develop a unified brand message while empowering each of our businesses to articulate how they deliver on Cowen’s strategic vision. In establishing a purpose-built communications effort over the past few years, Kelly’s efforts enabled us to move swiftly into a remote environment while maintaining an unparalleled degree of connectivity. We all look forward to her continued contributions as a member of the Management Committee.”