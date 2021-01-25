 

Kelly Weigel Joins Cowen’s Management Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 13:30  |  50   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Kelly Weigel, Managing Director and Head of Marketing, has joined Cowen’s Management Committee. The Management Committee is comprised of senior executives from across the organization and is responsible for the development and execution of Cowen’s long-term strategy.

“Kelly plays a vital role in Cowen’s mission to help our clients outperform,” said Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen. “Over the last several years, she has built and led a team that works across the entire organization to develop a unified brand message while empowering each of our businesses to articulate how they deliver on Cowen’s strategic vision.   In establishing a purpose-built communications effort over the past few years, Kelly’s efforts enabled us to move swiftly into a remote environment while maintaining an unparalleled degree of connectivity. We all look forward to her continued contributions as a member of the Management Committee.”

Reporting to Mr. Solomon, Cowen’s Management Committee is comprised of the following Cowen executives:

  • Dan Charney, Co-President, Cowen and Company
  • Robert Fagin, Head of Research, Cowen and Company
  • Jane Gerhard, Head of Human Resources, Cowen Inc.
  • John Holmes, Chief Operating Officer, Cowen Inc.
  • Stephen Lasota, Chief Financial Officer, Cowen Inc.
  • Owen Littman, General Counsel, Cowen Inc.
  • Elizabeth Flisser Rosman, Head, Cowen Investment Management
  • Tom Strauss, Vice Chairman, Cowen Inc.
  • Kelly Weigel, Head of Marketing, Cowen Inc.
  • Larry Wieseneck, Co-President, Cowen and Company

Ms. Weigel joined Cowen in 2014 initially as Head of Corporate Access and Client Services and then in 2017 as Head of Marketing. Prior to joining Cowen in 2014, she ran her own consulting company that provided conference logistics and one-on-one meeting coordination for a variety of investment banks. She also spent 14 years at Bank of America (formerly Montgomery Securities) in the corporate access and syndicate groups. Ms. Weigel holds a B.A. in Political Economy from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

2021 Cowen Prime Services LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. All Rights Reserved

Media Contacts:

Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com


Cowen Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kelly Weigel Joins Cowen’s Management Committee NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Kelly Weigel, Managing Director and Head of Marketing, has joined Cowen’s Management Committee. The Management Committee is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Cowen Mourns the Passing of Director Jack H. Nusbaum
12.01.21
Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
05.01.21
Joram Siegel Joins Cowen as Head of Fixed Income Outsourced Trading