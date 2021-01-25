 

TELUS International launches IPO roadshow

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS International, a subsidiary of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T; NYSE: TU), today announced it has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering (IPO) of its subordinate voting shares.

TELUS International is offering 33.33 million of its subordinate voting shares in the IPO, including 21.93 million from treasury and 11.40 million from TELUS Corporation (TELUS) and Baring Private Equity Asia, its selling shareholders. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.0 million additional subordinate voting shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The IPO price is currently expected to be between US$23 and US$25 per share. TELUS International will list its subordinate voting shares on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TIXT”.

Following the IPO, TELUS is expected to hold approximately 66.6% of the combined voting power of TELUS International (68.0% if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full) and Baring Private Equity Asia is expected to hold approximately 31.5% of the combined voting power of TELUS International (29.9% if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full).

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will act as joint lead book-running managers for the IPO. Barclays, BofA Securities and CIBC Capital Markets will act as book-running managers.

The IPO will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or CIBC Capital Markets, 22 Front Street West, Mailroom, Toronto, ON, M5J 2W5, by telephone at (416) 956-3636, or by email at michelene.dougherty@cibc.ca.

