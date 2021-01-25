TELUS International launches IPO roadshow

TELUS International is offering 33.33 million of its subordinate voting shares in the IPO, including 21.93 million from treasury and 11.40 million from TELUS Corporation (TELUS) and Baring Private Equity Asia, its selling shareholders. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.0 million additional subordinate voting shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The IPO price is currently expected to be between US$23 and US$25 per share. TELUS International will list its subordinate voting shares on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TIXT”.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS International, a subsidiary of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T; NYSE: TU), today announced it has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering (IPO) of its subordinate voting shares.

Following the IPO, TELUS is expected to hold approximately 66.6% of the combined voting power of TELUS International (68.0% if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full) and Baring Private Equity Asia is expected to hold approximately 31.5% of the combined voting power of TELUS International (29.9% if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full).

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will act as joint lead book-running managers for the IPO. Barclays, BofA Securities and CIBC Capital Markets will act as book-running managers.

