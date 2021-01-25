 

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Signs Major Distribution Agreement with Online Grocer and Wholesaler, Stock Up Express

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 13:18  |  61   |   |   

Stock Up Express (www.stockupexpress.com) Receives More Than 1,000,000 Annual Online Visitors, Consisting of a Diverse Group of Customers 

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Stock Up Express, a division of a leading total services distributor that generates more than $3 Billion in annual sales.  Stock Up Express is based in Connecticut and is a leading web-based grocer and wholesaler with over 1,000,000 online visitors annually.  The Agreement will be effective February 1, 2021, and shall remain in effect for a period of two (2) years thereafter, with automatic renewal for additional successive one (1) year terms.

Under terms of the Agreement, Stock Up Express will market and resell the Company’s flagship brand, Tauri-Gum, to its large and diverse customer base of wholesalers and retail customers.  The revenue sharing ratio established between Tauriga and Stock Up Express has the potential to create significant opportunity for both parties to this Agreement (solid gross margins).  Tauri-Gum represents the first CBD edibles product/product line to be selected as part of the Stock Up Express network.

The two Companies will jointly market Tauri-Gum to Stock Up Express’ customer base, with input by Tauriga on the content of such marketing information to attain consistency on message and to maximize sales.  The Agreement allows for modification of product offerings, and Tauriga expects to offer additional items over the course of calendar year 2021.  

Tauriga’s CEO, Seth M. Shaw, expressed, “This agreement is an important achievement for Tauriga. Due to the quality of our flagship Tauri-Gum product line, the strong team that we have built, and the improving macro-outlook for our industry, this Agreement became possible.  Stock Up Express is an outstanding distribution partner and the Company now has access to a large, previously untapped, market segment, at margins that the Company believes is conducive to long term success. Our long-term goal is for Tauri-Gum to become a successful, widely distributed, consumer friendly CBD edibles brand.  We have now taken an important step in that direction.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Signs Major Distribution Agreement with Online Grocer and Wholesaler, Stock Up Express Stock Up Express (www.stockupexpress.com) Receives More Than 1,000,000 Annual Online Visitors, Consisting of a Diverse Group of Customers  NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 