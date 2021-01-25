Nextech AR Signs Virtual Events & Experiences Preferred Channel Partner Deal with Strategic Site Selection

Nextech AR’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) will be available to Strategic Site Selection’s growing portfolio of clients

The global virtual events market is expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR

Through this preferred partnership, Nextech AR continues to position itself as the premier virtual experience platform (VXP) provider in 2021 and beyond



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education, conferences today announced that Strate gic Site Selection (SSS), a 15 year old site selection leader in the meeting and events industry, has selected Nextech AR as a preferred channel partner, making Nextech’s industry leading virtual experience platform and services available to SSS cl i ents .

SSS works to find trusted event partners and venues for a growing list of industry and association clients. Nextech AR will serve as a preferred partner for SSS, working directly with clients to create virtual and hybrid events that bridge the physical and virtual world while also providing a safe, inclusive, and convenient setting for global attendees. Nextech’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) combines best-in-class technologies, ranging from AR for 3D product modeling and human holograms to enterprise-scale streaming services and customized language packs, making it an attractive solution for SSS clients looking to pivot their conferences, meetings, and events in the new digital age. As such, the SSS team has already undergone training workshops on Nextech’s VXP and AR offerings to better understand how Nextech’s solutions can serve new and existing clients.

“Helping our clients navigate the evolving event industry and streamline the planning process is our top priority. This means connecting clients with trusted professionals and offering customized solutions to take any event to the next level,” said Mark Dosman, CEO of Strategic Site Selection. “Over the past year, the event planning industry has been turned upside down and we quickly identified a need to pivot to virtual and hybrid models in order to continue providing best-in-class services to meet our clients’ needs. Bringing in Nextech AR as a preferred partner was a no-brainer -- their team shares our commitment to innovation and first-class customer service -- we’re thrilled to offer their platform to our clients and believe it will be a great fit for those looking to pivot to virtual and hybrid events moving forward.”