 

Nextech AR Signs Virtual Events & Experiences Preferred Channel Partner Deal with Strategic Site Selection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 13:30  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education, conferences today announced that Strategic Site Selection (SSS), a 15 year old site selection leader in the meeting and events industry, has selected Nextech AR as a preferred channel partner, making Nextech’s industry leading virtual experience platform and services available to SSS clients.

SSS works to find trusted event partners and venues for a growing list of industry and association clients. Nextech AR will serve as a preferred partner for SSS, working directly with clients to create virtual and hybrid events that bridge the physical and virtual world while also providing a safe, inclusive, and convenient setting for global attendees. Nextech’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) combines best-in-class technologies, ranging from AR for 3D product modeling and human holograms to enterprise-scale streaming services and customized language packs, making it an attractive solution for SSS clients looking to pivot their conferences, meetings, and events in the new digital age. As such, the SSS team has already undergone training workshops on Nextech’s VXP and AR offerings to better understand how Nextech’s solutions can serve new and existing clients.

“Helping our clients navigate the evolving event industry and streamline the planning process is our top priority. This means connecting clients with trusted professionals and offering customized solutions to take any event to the next level,” said Mark Dosman, CEO of Strategic Site Selection. “Over the past year, the event planning industry has been turned upside down and we quickly identified a need to pivot to virtual and hybrid models in order to continue providing best-in-class services to meet our clients’ needs. Bringing in Nextech AR as a preferred partner was a no-brainer -- their team shares our commitment to innovation and first-class customer service -- we’re thrilled to offer their platform to our clients and believe it will be a great fit for those looking to pivot to virtual and hybrid events moving forward.”

Seite 1 von 3


NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Signs Virtual Events & Experiences Preferred Channel Partner Deal with Strategic Site Selection Nextech AR’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) will be available to Strategic Site Selection’s growing portfolio of clientsThe global virtual events market is expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGRThrough this preferred …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
NexTech Sells Its Treasury Bitcoin Holdings and Books a Profit
21.01.21
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021
20.01.21
Nextech AR Integrates Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform
19.01.21
Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021
15.01.21
Nextech AR Signs Poly Deal
13.01.21
Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg and Former MSFT President, Hareesh Achi, to Present on Proactive Investors Livestream, Thursday, January 14, 2021
12.01.21
NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Bookings
05.01.21
NexTech Hires Former President of Microsoft Online Inc. Hareesh Achi as President of its 3D/AR Advertising Network
04.01.21
NexTech Increases its Treasury Bitcoin Holdings to $4million
29.12.20
NexTech To Buy $2million in Bitcoin with Treasury

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
74
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?