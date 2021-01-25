 

Growth of the Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market to be driven by High Demand for Efficient Handling of Road Traffic Congestion TMR

- The global vehicle occupancy detection systems is anticipated to exceed market value of around US$ 180 Mn through 2030. Market participants utilizing economies of scale to cater to the rising demand

- Continuous efforts are being made to handle rising vehicle congestion on road and better handle both future and existing roadway networks

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent times, there has been growing demand for incorporation of video imagery to keep a check on the high occupancy vehicles (HOV) lanes. This factor is likely to work in favor of the global vehicle occupancy detection system market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. In addition, this system offers new solutions for ensuring traffic safety and minimizing congestion on roads in the urban areas.

Vehicle occupancy detection systems refer to those electronic systems that find use for counting, detection, and identification of passengers inside a vehicle. In recent years, there has been a rising demand for a system more tolerant toward low visibility condition, automated and more accurate in vehicles. A system incorporated with more technologically advanced features and functions to meet up with the evolving demands of passenger safety is in demand in the market. This factor is encouraging manufacturers in the global vehicle occupancy detection system market to come up with innovative solutions.

Integration of deep learning and artificial vision technologies are anticipated to add to the overall accuracy of the system. This factor is likely to assist companies in meeting the criteria of minimum accuracy level as set out by different authorities. Besides, companies are increasingly working toward non-intrusive and highly reliable vehicle occupancy detection system for automatic real-time detection of the rear and front occupants.

Use of artificial intelligence technology in this system along with increasing use of this technology in automotive sector is expected to bolster growth of the global vehicle occupancy detection system market over the forecast period. The global vehicle occupancy detection system market is likely to expand at a double-digit growth rate of ~18.5% over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Key Findings of Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market Study

