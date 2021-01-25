 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2021 / 13:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tim
Last name(s): Fiedler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SURTECO GROUP SE

b) LEI
52990096XE56IELO5P09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005176903

b) Nature of the transaction
Donation of 82,048 shares in Surteco Group SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com

 
64341  25.01.2021 



Wertpapier


