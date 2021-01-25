City Holding Company Announces Record Annual Earnings

City’s CEO Charles Hageboeck stated that, “2020 was a year unlike any before for City Holding Company, City National Bank, the financial industry, and the world. COVID-19 has impacted all facets of our lives from personal to professional. As a result of disruptions to our communities and the economy, City’s staff was presented with many unusual and unforeseen challenges during 2020. While the task at hand for our Company and employees was more difficult, our employees rose to the occasion and not only persevered, but excelled at providing outstanding service to our customers. For the third year in a row, City was recognized by the JD Power organization as the “Highest in Customer Satisfaction” in the North Central US. I applaud our employees for this achievement, particularly in the midst of a world-wide pandemic.”

“The COVID-19 crisis also created pressure on financial results. As a result of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to nearly zero in mid-March. Consequently, both loan and deposit rates fell and net interest margins for financial institutions contracted significantly in 2020. City’s net interest margin declined by 43 basis points and our reported net interest income decreased $6.8 million. While deposit rates dropped precipitously, deposit balances at banks increased dramatically, with total deposits at City increasing $576 million, or 14.1%, from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020. As the economy flattened during 2020, commercial loan demand for the majority of 2020 was weak, except for Government-sponsored Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). During the fourth quarter however, City had commercial loan growth of $32 million, or approximately 7.3%, on an annualized basis, exclusive of PPP loan repayments.”

“Asset quality remains in the forefront for those in the investment community focused on financial institutions. City’s asset quality remains stellar at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets, past due loans, and troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2020, are all below the levels reported at December 31,2019. City has also continued to see a decline in deferred loans as of the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Commercial loan deferrals have dropped from $180 million at September 30, 2020 to $99 million at December 31, 2020. Of that, $88 million of the commercial deferrals at December 31, 2020 were for hotel and lodging related loans. While occupancy levels for our loan customers in this industry are still below pre-pandemic levels, our loan customers are continuing to see occupancy levels continue to slowly increase. Residential mortgage deferrals at December 31, 2020 were approximately $9 million.”

“In summary, 2020 presented a myriad of obstacles for all of us to overcome and I am pleased with how City and our employees managed these obstacles and are moving into 2021 from a position of strength.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income decreased from $161.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to $154.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income decreased $6.5 million, or 4.0%, from $162.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to $155.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Lower loan yields (68 basis points) and investment yields (48 basis points) decreased net interest income by $24.5 million and $5.4 million, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by lower rates paid on interest bearing liabilities (40 basis points), higher investment balances ($195.9 million), and higher commercial loan balances ($99.3 million, driven largely by PPP loans) which increased net interest income by $13.1 million, $6.5 million, and $4.7 million, respectively. In addition, the Company recognized $1.6 million of loan fees associated with PPP loans during 2020. The Company’s reported net interest margin declined from 3.59% for the year ended December 31, 2019 to 3.16% for the year ended December 31, 2020. Excluding the favorable impact of the accretion from the fair value adjustments, the net interest margin would have been 3.08% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 3.51% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s net interest income increased from $38.0 million during the third quarter of 2020 to $38.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s tax equivalent net interest income increased $0.2 million, or 0.6%, to $38.5 million from $38.3 million during the third quarter of 2020. Higher investment balances ($133.3 million) and lower rates on interest bearing deposits (12 basis points) increased net interest income by $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively. In addition, loan fees increased $0.8 million due to an increase in PPP loan fees recognized as $33.1 million of PPP loans were fully repaid by the SBA during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. These increases were partially offset by lower investment yields (51 basis points) and lower loan yields (7 basis points) which decreased net interest income by $1.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The Company’s reported net interest margin declined from 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020 to 2.99% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the favorable impact of the accretion from the fair value adjustments, the net interest margin would have been 2.94% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

The Company’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned decreased from 0.45% at December 31, 2019 to 0.38% at December 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets decreased from $16.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $13.9 million at December 31, 2020. Excluded from this ratio are purchased credit-impaired loans in which the Company estimated cash flows and estimated a credit mark. Such loans would be considered nonperforming loans if the loan’s performance deteriorates below the Company’s initial expectations. Total past due loans decreased from $11.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2019 to $8.9 million, or 0.25% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2020.

The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. ASU No. 2016-16 replaced the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to inform credit loss estimates. The new current expected credit losses model (“CECL”) will apply to the allowance for loan losses, available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities, purchased financial assets with credit deterioration and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under ASU No. 2016-13, while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. As a result of adopting ASU No. 2016-13, the Company increased its allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) by $3.0 million and decreased retained earnings by $2.3 million on January 1, 2020. In addition, the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 required the Company to “gross up” its previously purchased credit impaired loans through the allowance at January 1, 2020. As a result, the Company increased its ACL and loan balances as of January 1, 2020, by $2.7 million.

As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the ACL, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $0.1 million and $1.3 million for the comparable periods in 2019. The provision for credit losses recorded during 2020 largely reflects the expected economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s estimate of future economic conditions used in its CECL estimates is primarily dependent on expected unemployment ranges. As a result of COVID-19, expected unemployment ranges have significantly increased and resulted in an increase in the Company’s ACL of $4.1 million. Additionally, adjustments in qualitative and other factors due to COVID-19 added $3.4 million. Due to changes in the Company’s loan portfolio and their associated loss rates, exclusive of COVID-19, the Company’s ACL increased by $3.1 million during 2020, while downgrades of certain credit relationships resulted in an increase in the ACL of $2.9 million during 2020. Partially offsetting these increases in the ACL, was a decrease in the ACL due to the upgrade of a specific credit that was downgraded in 2017, but has since seen improved financial performance. This upgrade released $2.2 million of ACL reserves during 2020.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $82.7 million for 2020 as compared to $68.5 million for 2019. During 2020, the Company sold the entirety of its Visa Inc. Class B common shares (86,605 shares) in a cash transaction which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $17.8 million, or $0.84 diluted per share on an after-tax basis. Additionally, the Company reported $0.9 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company’s equity securities compared to $0.9 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company’s equity securities during 2019. Exclusive of these items, non-interest income decreased from $67.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 to $65.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $5.8 million, or 18.3%, in service charges as average deposit balances have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $2.0 million, or 9.3%, in bankcard revenues, an increase of $0.7 million, or 17.3%, in other income (largely due to fees from loan interest rate swap originations), an increase of $0.7 million in bank owned life insurance due to higher death benefit proceeds received during 2020 compared to 2019, and an increase of $0.6 million in trust and investment management fee income.

Non-interest income was $17.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $18.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported $0.8 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company’s equity securities compared to $0.9 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company’s equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2019. Exclusive of these unrealized fair value gains, non-interest income decreased from $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $1.5 million, or 17.8%, in service charges as average deposit balances have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease was partially offset by increases in our bankcard revenues ($0.8 million) and other income due primarily to fees from loan interest rate swap originations ($0.3 million).

Non-interest Expenses

During 2019, the Company recognized $0.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses associated with the completed acquisitions of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (“Poage”) and Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc. (“Farmers”). Excluding these expenses, non-interest expenses decreased from $116.8 million for 2019 to $115.3 million for 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in occupancy related expense of $0.8 million, other expenses of $0.8 million (largely on the strength of a gain from the sale of a branch bank location acquired in connection with the acquisition of Farmers), advertising of $0.6 million, repossessed asset losses of $0.4 million, and telecommunication expense of $0.3 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in equipment and software related expenses ($1.2 million), bankcard expenses ($0.3 million), and FDIC insurance expense ($0.2 million).

Non-interest expenses decreased $0.4 million from $29.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to $28.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other expenses of $0.5 million, repossessed asset losses of $0.3 million, and legal and professional fees of $0.3 million. These decreases were partially offset by increases in FDIC insurance expense ($0.4 million) and equipment and software related expense ($0.4 million).

Balance Sheet Trends

Loans increased $6.0 million (0.2%) from December 31, 2019 to $3.62 billion at December 31, 2020. Largely as a result of the Company’s participation in the PPP loans administered by the SBA, commercial and industrial loans increased $65.0 million. The Company originated $88.5 million of PPP loans, with $33.1 million of these loans being repaid by the SBA as of December 31, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans, total loans decreased $49.4 million, (1.4%), from December 31, 2019 to $3.57 billion at December 31, 2020. Residential real estate loans decreased $52.7 million (3.2%), home equity loans decreased $12.5 million (8.4%) and consumer loans decreased $6.6 million (12.1%). These decreases were partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $15.0 million (1.0%) and commercial and industrial loans of $9.5 million (3.1%) (excluding PPP loans). Decreases in loan outstandings are reflective of the low-interest rate environment driving residential mortgage originations toward fixed rate loans.

Total average depository balances for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $306.7 million, or 7.6%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Average noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $217.6 million, average savings deposits increased $94.4 million, and average interest bearing demand deposits increased $33.6 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $38.9 million. These increases were likely associated with the infusion of government transfer payments for unemployment insurance, PPP loans and stimulus checks issued early in the second quarter of 2020 and again in December 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s effective income tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was 17.0% and 19.5%, respectively, compared to 21.8% and 21.3% for the comparable periods in 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate declined for the year ended December 31, 2020 due to higher tax exempt loan interest income, an increase in bank owned life insurance death benefit proceeds, an increase in low income housing tax credits due to growth in such investments, and the ability to utilize a net operating loss obtained from an acquisition via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).

Capitalization and Liquidity

The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 77.9% and the loan to asset ratio was 62.9% at December 31, 2020. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 20.9% of assets as of the same date. The Company’s deposit mix is weighted toward checking and saving accounts that fund 58.9% of assets at December 31, 2020. Time deposits fund 21.9% of assets at December 31, 2020, but very few of these deposits are in accounts that have balances of more than $250,000.

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity growing from $538 million at December 31, 2019 to $583 million at December 31, 2020. Due to the influx of deposits during 2020, the Company’s tangible equity ratio decreased from 11.0% at December 31, 2019 to 10.3% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2020, City National Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 8.97%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 14.10%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 14.10%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.68%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

On December 16, 2020, the Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 cents per share payable January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021. This dividend increase represents a 1.75% increase from the $0.57 per share paid on October 30, 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 573,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $63.68 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in February 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Company could repurchase approximately 166,000 shares under the current plan.

City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. City National Bank operates 94 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management’s control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 under “ITEM 1A Risk Factors” and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) the uncertainties on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its continued influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of the Company’s work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which the Company relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; (3) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for loan losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (5) changes in the interest rate environment; (6) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (7) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (8) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers’ performance and creditworthiness; (9) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (10) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (11) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries; (12) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (13) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (14) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; (15) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its December 31, 2020 Form 10-K. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary December 31, 2020 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Earnings Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 38,514 $ 38,278 $ 38,287 $ 40,603 $ 40,036 $ 155,683 $ 162,151 Net Income available to common shareholders 22,222 20,126 18,251 29,000 22,611 89,595 89,352 Per Share Data Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.12 $ 1.79 $ 1.38 $ 5.55 $ 5.43 Diluted 1.40 1.25 1.12 1.78 1.38 5.55 5.42 Weighted average number of shares (in thousands): Basic 15,708 15,950 16,081 16,080 16,207 15,975 16,314 Diluted 15,733 15,970 16,097 16,101 16,230 15,995 16,333 Period-end number of shares (in thousands) 15,768 15,848 16,077 16,140 16,303 15,768 16,303 Cash dividends declared $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 2.29 $ 2.20 Book value per share (period-end) $ 44.47 $ 43.62 $ 43.15 $ 42.45 $ 40.36 $ 44.47 $ 40.36 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 36.94 36.11 35.72 35.03 32.98 36.94 32.98 Market data: High closing price $ 70.77 $ 67.98 $ 71.19 $ 82.40 $ 82.72 $ 82.40 $ 82.72 Low closing price 56.98 55.37 55.18 57.11 74.33 55.18 67.58 Period-end closing price 69.55 57.61 65.17 66.53 81.95 69.55 81.95 Average daily volume (in thousands) 56 67 89 69 54 70 56 Treasury share activity: Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands) 81 231 79 182 - 573 261 Average treasury share repurchase price $ 60.32 $ 59.49 $ 61.75 $ 71.31 $ - $ 63.68 $ 74.54 Key Ratios (percent) Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.46 % 1.35 % 2.29 % 1.80 % 1.66 % 1.80 % Return on average tangible equity 15.3 % 13.8 % 12.6 % 20.6 % 16.8 % 15.6 % 17.3 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.64 % 4.22 % 4.22 % 3.64 % 4.40 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.47 % 0.58 % 0.71 % 0.91 % 1.00 % 0.66 % 1.06 % Net Interest Margin 2.99 % 3.02 % 3.13 % 3.54 % 3.46 % 3.16 % 3.59 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 30.7 % 30.3 % 27.4 % 30.6 % 31.2 % 34.8 % 29.8 % Efficiency Ratio 51.0 % 51.6 % 53.3 % 49.7 % 50.0 % 51.3 % 50.0 % Price/Earnings Ratio (a) 12.41 11.53 14.50 17.63 14.82 12.52 15.10 Capital (period-end) Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.46 % 12.71 % 12.91 % 13.50 % 13.12 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.33 % 10.61 % 10.62 % 11.38 % 10.98 % Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b): CET I 16.18 % 15.93 % 16.10 % 16.02 % 16.05 % Tier I 16.18 % 15.93 % 16.10 % 16.02 % 16.05 % Total 16.75 % 16.50 % 16.69 % 16.46 % 16.40 % Leverage 10.22 % 10.19 % 10.45 % 11.10 % 10.90 % City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b): CET I 14.10 % 14.46 % 14.55 % 14.32 % 13.92 % Tier I 14.10 % 14.46 % 14.55 % 14.32 % 13.92 % Total 14.68 % 15.04 % 15.15 % 14.82 % 14.28 % Leverage 8.97 % 9.32 % 9.29 % 9.98 % 9.51 % Other (period-end) Branches 94 94 94 95 95 FTE 926 925 911 922 922 Assets per FTE (in thousands) $ 6,219 $ 5,984 $ 6,058 $ 5,525 $ 5,467 Deposits per FTE (in thousands) 5,024 4,799 4,834 4,400 4,440 (a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings (excludes gain for sale of VISA shares, net of taxes). (b) December 31, 2020 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 35,685 $ 35,761 $ 37,718 $ 41,335 $ 41,615 $ 150,498 $ 170,012 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 5,500 6,266 5,718 5,871 5,924 23,355 23,389 Tax-exempt 1,254 1,132 821 707 711 3,914 2,967 Interest on deposits in depository institutions 60 72 55 304 298 492 1,332 Total Interest Income 42,499 43,231 44,312 48,217 48,548 178,259 197,700 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 4,198 5,123 5,963 7,238 7,897 22,522 32,666 Interest on short-term borrowings 120 131 279 464 762 993 3,491 Interest on long-term debt - - - 100 42 100 182 Total Interest Expense 4,318 5,254 6,242 7,802 8,701 23,615 36,339 Net Interest Income 38,181 37,977 38,070 40,415 39,847 154,644 161,361 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 474 1,026 1,250 7,972 (75 ) 10,722 (1,250 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses 37,707 36,951 36,820 32,443 39,922 143,922 162,611 Non-Interest Income Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities 6 - (6 ) 63 - 62 69 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities still held 835 461 242 (2,402 ) 914 (863 ) 888 Service charges 6,771 6,295 4,945 7,723 8,233 25,733 31,515 Bankcard revenue 5,991 6,065 5,888 5,115 5,162 23,059 21,093 Trust and investment management fee income 2,162 1,844 1,931 1,799 2,016 7,736 7,159 Bank owned life insurance 813 1,088 848 1,676 856 4,424 3,766 Sale of VISA shares - - - 17,837 - 17,837 - Other income 1,143 1,232 783 1,536 861 4,692 4,000 Total Non-Interest Income 17,721 16,985 14,631 33,347 18,042 82,680 68,490 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,989 15,361 14,873 15,851 15,918 62,074 62,138 Occupancy related expense 2,447 2,428 2,402 2,488 2,540 9,765 10,595 Equipment and software related expense 2,660 2,607 2,504 2,429 2,302 10,200 8,964 FDIC insurance expense 363 355 167 - - 884 638 Advertising 538 462 933 843 694 2,776 3,344 Bankcard expenses 1,443 1,517 1,498 1,435 1,285 5,893 5,555 Postage, delivery, and statement mailings 546 513 592 616 588 2,268 2,416 Office supplies 413 396 353 394 392 1,556 1,559 Legal and professional fees 438 548 589 601 706 2,176 2,371 Telecommunications 540 547 531 511 563 2,129 2,455 Repossessed asset (gains) losses, net of expenses (68 ) 39 76 198 224 245 634 Merger related expenses - - - - - - 797 Other expenses 3,332 3,939 3,950 4,102 3,822 15,324 16,148 Total Non-Interest Expense 28,641 28,712 28,468 29,468 29,034 115,290 117,614 Income Before Income Taxes 26,787 25,224 22,983 36,322 28,930 111,312 113,487 Income tax expense 4,565 5,098 4,732 7,322 6,319 21,717 24,135 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 22,222 $ 20,126 $ 18,251 $ 29,000 $ 22,611 $ 89,595 $ 89,352 Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 9,053 $ 8,944 $ 9,073 $ 9,117 $ 9,209 $ 35,745 $ 35,542 Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders 12,947 10,984 8,998 19,620 13,200 52,963 53,003 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 22,000 $ 19,928 $ 18,071 $ 28,737 $ 22,409 $ 88,708 $ 88,545 Average common shares outstanding 15,708 15,950 16,081 16,080 16,207 15,975 16,314 Shares for diluted earnings per share 15,733 15,970 16,097 16,101 16,230 15,995 16,333 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.12 $ 1.79 $ 1.38 $ 5.55 $ 5.43 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.12 $ 1.78 $ 1.38 $ 5.55 $ 5.42

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in 000s) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 77,412 $ 76,451 $ 87,658 $ 92,365 $ 88,658 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 451,247 176,267 285,596 18,271 51,486 Cash and cash equivalents 528,659 252,718 373,254 110,636 140,144 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,178,789 1,157,399 1,055,185 934,113 810,106 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost - - - - 49,036 Other securities 27,372 26,548 26,144 26,827 28,490 Total investment securities 1,206,161 1,183,947 1,081,329 960,940 887,632 Gross loans 3,622,119 3,663,966 3,665,596 3,613,050 3,616,099 Allowance for credit losses (24,549 ) (24,867 ) (25,199 ) (24,393 ) (11,589 ) Net loans 3,597,570 3,639,099 3,640,397 3,588,657 3,604,510 Bank owned life insurance 118,243 117,501 116,746 116,000 115,261 Premises and equipment, net 76,925 77,031 77,991 78,948 76,965 Accrued interest receivable 15,793 16,627 14,200 12,570 11,569 Net deferred tax assets - - - 2,159 6,669 Intangible assets 118,592 119,004 119,417 119,829 120,241 Other assets 96,697 105,361 105,438 98,710 55,765 Total Assets $ 5,758,640 $ 5,511,288 $ 5,528,772 $ 5,088,449 $ 5,018,756 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,176,990 $ 1,061,310 $ 1,079,469 $ 857,501 $ 805,087 Interest-bearing: Demand deposits 1,027,201 940,791 921,761 837,966 896,465 Savings deposits 1,188,003 1,117,684 1,067,254 989,609 1,009,771 Time deposits 1,260,022 1,300,291 1,342,631 1,366,977 1,364,571 Total deposits 4,652,216 4,420,076 4,411,115 4,052,053 4,075,894 Short-term borrowings Federal Funds purchased - - - 9,900 - Customer repurchase agreements 295,956 279,866 282,676 224,247 211,255 Long-term debt - - - - 4,056 Net deferred tax liabilities 3,202 1,601 2,598 - - Other liabilities 106,160 118,386 138,633 117,021 69,568 Total Liabilities 5,057,534 4,819,929 4,835,022 4,403,221 4,360,773 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 47,619 47,619 47,619 47,619 47,619 Capital surplus 171,304 170,526 169,881 170,096 170,309 Retained earnings 589,988 576,901 565,804 556,718 539,253 Cost of common stock in treasury (139,038 ) (134,177 ) (120,583 ) (116,665 ) (105,038 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale 36,894 36,760 37,299 33,730 12,110 Underfunded pension liability (5,661 ) (6,270 ) (6,270 ) (6,270 ) (6,270 ) Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 31,233 30,490 31,029 27,460 5,840 Total Stockholders' Equity 701,106 691,359 693,750 685,228 657,983 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,758,640 $ 5,511,288 $ 5,528,772 $ 5,088,449 $ 5,018,756 Regulatory Capital Total CET 1 capital $ 557,641 $ 548,269 $ 548,972 $ 547,040 $ 532,829 Total tier 1 capital 557,641 548,269 548,972 547,040 532,829 Total risk-based capital 577,292 568,153 569,213 561,944 544,479 Total risk-weighted assets 3,446,774 3,442,629 3,410,589 3,412,591 3,319,998

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Residential real estate (1) $ 1,587,694 $ 1,621,265 $ 1,631,151 $ 1,629,578 $ 1,640,396 Home equity - junior liens 136,469 140,135 142,672 146,034 148,928 Commercial and industrial 372,989 383,980 369,122 308,567 308,015 Commercial real estate (2) 1,474,782 1,464,701 1,467,673 1,470,949 1,459,737 Consumer 47,688 50,541 52,278 54,749 54,263 DDA overdrafts 2,497 3,344 2,700 3,173 4,760 Gross Loans $ 3,622,119 $ 3,663,966 $ 3,665,596 $ 3,613,050 $ 3,616,099 Construction loans included in: (1) - Residential real estate loans $ 27,078 $ 28,947 $ 28,252 $ 28,870 $ 29,033 (2) - Commercial real estate loans 40,449 42,449 42,092 44,453 64,049

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Information (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 24,867 $ 25,199 $ 24,393 $ 11,589 $ 13,186 $ 11,589 $ 15,966 Charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (9 ) (757 ) - (77 ) (193 ) (843 ) (261 ) Commercial real estate (616 ) (75 ) (39 ) (383 ) (964 ) (1,113 ) (1,358 ) Residential real estate (139 ) (252 ) (376 ) (483 ) (226 ) (1,250 ) (787 ) Home equity (88 ) (126 ) (161 ) (45 ) (134 ) (420 ) (294 ) Consumer (27 ) (74 ) (36 ) (55 ) (338 ) (192 ) (1,177 ) DDA overdrafts (629 ) (554 ) (459 ) (703 ) (792 ) (2,345 ) (2,777 ) Total charge-offs (1,508 ) (1,838 ) (1,071 ) (1,746 ) (2,647 ) (6,163 ) (6,654 ) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 74 3 5 9 581 91 764 Commercial real estate 150 44 128 203 10 525 624 Residential real estate 57 24 8 95 87 184 369 Home equity 47 33 9 47 - 136 - Consumer 55 42 128 13 54 238 265 DDA overdrafts 333 334 349 451 393 1,467 1,505 Total recoveries 716 480 627 818 1,125 2,641 3,527 Net charge-offs (792 ) (1,358 ) (444 ) (928 ) (1,522 ) (3,522 ) (3,127 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 474 1,026 1,250 7,972 (75 ) 10,722 (1,250 ) Impact of Adopting ASC 326 - - - 5,760 - 5,760 - Balance at end of period $ 24,549 $ 24,867 $ 25,199 $ 24,393 $ 11,589 $ 24,549 $ 11,589 Loans outstanding $ 3,622,119 $ 3,663,966 $ 3,665,596 $ 3,613,050 $ 3,616,099 Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.32 % Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans 200.7 % 182.7 % 185.1 % 202.2 % 98.6 % Average loans outstanding $ 3,635,673 $ 3,661,569 $ 3,660,174 $ 3,608,868 $ 3,607,864 $ 3,641,610 $ 3,567,143 Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.10 % 0.09 % CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Information, continued (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Nonaccrual Loans Residential real estate $ 2,968 $ 3,983 $ 3,477 $ 2,750 $ 3,393 Home equity 95 74 265 249 531 Commercial and industrial 768 728 1,087 1,175 1,182 Commercial real estate 8,401 8,479 8,715 7,865 6,384 Consumer - - - 1 - Total nonaccrual loans 12,232 13,264 13,544 12,040 11,490 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - 345 68 26 267 Total non-performing loans 12,232 13,609 13,612 12,066 11,757 Other real estate owned 1,650 2,080 3,997 3,922 4,670 Total non-performing assets $ 13,882 $ 15,689 $ 17,609 $ 15,988 $ 16,427 Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned 0.38 % 0.43 % 0.48 % 0.44 % 0.45 % Past Due Loans Residential real estate $ 5,993 $ 5,153 $ 5,261 $ 7,815 $ 7,485 Home equity 575 474 393 430 956 Commercial and industrial 1,241 691 160 71 458 Commercial real estate 625 602 917 1,021 1,580 Consumer 113 121 67 177 187 DDA overdrafts 341 379 273 467 730 Total past due loans $ 8,888 $ 7,420 $ 7,071 $ 9,981 $ 11,396 Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding 0.25 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.28 % 0.32 % Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs") Residential real estate $ 19,226 $ 20,398 $ 20,631 $ 21,413 $ 21,029 Home equity 2,001 2,100 2,138 2,294 3,628 Commercial and industrial - - - - - Commercial real estate 4,638 4,894 4,915 5,163 4,973 Consumer 277 260 185 184 - Total TDRs $ 26,142 $ 27,652 $ 27,869 $ 29,054 $ 29,630

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Loan portfolio (1): Residential real estate (2) $ 1,744,952 $ 17,623 4.02 % $ 1,766,796 $ 17,899 4.03 % $ 1,792,186 $ 20,135 4.46 % Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2) 1,837,044 17,077 3.70 % 1,839,939 16,910 3.66 % 1,755,775 20,371 4.60 % Installment loans to individuals (2), (3) 53,677 800 5.93 % 54,834 804 5.83 % 59,903 902 5.97 % Previously securitized loans (4) *** 184 *** *** 148 *** *** 207 *** Total loans 3,635,673 35,684 3.90 % 3,661,569 35,761 3.89 % 3,607,864 41,615 4.58 % Securities: Taxable 976,897 5,500 2.24 % 877,623 6,266 2.84 % 790,317 5,925 2.97 % Tax-exempt (5) 238,198 1,587 2.65 % 204,178 1,433 2.79 % 94,248 900 3.79 % Total securities 1,215,095 7,087 2.32 % 1,081,801 7,699 2.83 % 884,565 6,825 3.06 % Deposits in depository institutions 275,106 60 0.09 % 304,498 72 0.09 % 92,579 298 1.28 % Total interest-earning assets 5,125,874 42,831 3.32 % 5,047,868 43,532 3.43 % 4,585,008 48,738 4.22 % Cash and due from banks 73,900 80,505 66,351 Premises and equipment, net 76,956 77,647 76,998 Goodwill and intangible assets 118,855 119,267 120,510 Other assets 231,309 229,667 191,991 Less: Allowance for credit losses (25,112 ) (25,311 ) (12,881 ) Total assets $ 5,601,782 $ 5,529,643 $ 5,027,977 Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 953,604 $ 171 0.07 % $ 931,152 $ 187 0.08 % $ 872,639 $ 694 0.32 % Savings deposits 1,148,717 225 0.08 % 1,093,886 303 0.11 % 1,003,063 944 0.37 % Time deposits (2) 1,278,698 3,801 1.18 % 1,322,423 4,633 1.39 % 1,362,277 6,260 1.82 % Short-term borrowings 287,059 120 0.17 % 260,518 131 0.20 % 221,685 762 1.36 % Long-term debt - - - - - - 4,055 42 4.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,668,078 4,317 0.47 % 3,607,979 5,254 0.58 % 3,463,719 8,702 1.00 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,130,084 1,114,822 838,192 Other liabilities 105,445 104,084 66,232 Stockholders' equity 698,175 702,758 659,834 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,601,782 $ 5,529,643 $ 5,027,977 Net interest income $ 38,514 $ 38,278 $ 40,036 Net yield on earning assets 2.99 % 3.02 % 3.46 % (1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income: Loan fees, net $ 962 $ 156 $ 152 (2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions: Residential real estate $ 153 $ 132 $ 159 Commercial, financial, and agriculture 304 250 398 Installment loans to individuals 29 38 46 Time deposits 155 155 316 $ 641 $ 575 $ 919 (3) Includes the Company’s consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories. (4) Effective January 1, 2012, the carrying value of the Company's previously securitized loans was reduced to $0. (5) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.