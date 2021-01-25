 

Perigold Welcomes Keaton Industries, an Aidan Gray Lighting Collection Designed by Diane Keaton, as the Exclusive E-Commerce Retail Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

Perigold, the first-of-its-kind destination for luxury home furnishings and decor, is pleased to announce the e-commerce exclusive retail offering of Keaton Industries, a lighting collaboration between luxury furniture manufacturer Aidan Gray and renowned actress, director, producer, and author Diane Keaton. A curated selection of the collection will be available to purchase through Keaton Industries online showroom at Perigold.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005145/en/

Keaton Industries, a bold lighting collection designed by Diane Keaton and Aidan Gray, is available exclusively on Perigold.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Keaton Industries, a bold lighting collection designed by Diane Keaton and Aidan Gray, is available exclusively on Perigold.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Diane Keaton, author of The House that Pinterest Built, is known for her infatuation with black and white design and statement-making decor. Her lighting collaboration with Aidan Gray brings her style to life with bold, graphic shades and clean profiles, each with striking design elements. The versatile collection can punctuate any space - from industrial chic to modern farmhouse styles - and Keaton designed the collection to be mixed and matched so individuals can achieve their personal design vision.

“Many of the shapes and patterns in the collection are reminiscent of what is in my home. It’s about repetition and continuity,” said Keaton. “The greatest satisfaction for me was seeing all of the small details come together to make the collection complete. The entire process was a real team effort; every shade tells a different story.”

"We are thrilled to offer our customers exclusive access to this buzzed-about collection," said Rebecca Ginns, Perigold's General Manager. "This one-of-a-kind collaboration is a testament to Diane’s creativity and design expertise. Paired with Aidan Gray’s impeccable product quality, this collection is perfectly suited for Perigold’s luxury portfolio.”

The collection, which includes pendant lights, barrel shades, and lighting accessories, is available exclusively to purchase on Perigold.com. The collection starts at $790.00 and is backed by the Perigold promise of exceptional craftsmanship, free shipping*, and expert concierge service.

For more information and to shop Keaton Industries on Perigold, visit http://bit.ly/PGxKI.

Launched in 2017, Perigold grants discerning shoppers and designers unprecedented access to hundreds of thousands of luxury home furnishings and decor products, many of which are available for the first time online. Perigold’s selection encompasses every style and category – from traditional to modern, for indoors and out – while Perigold's free delivery* and expert concierge service offers customers peace of mind.

Perigold is powered by the engine of Wayfair Inc., which includes Wayfair, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main. Follow @perigold on Instagram and Facebook for more access to luxury home inspiration.

*Restrictions apply.

About Perigold

Perigold (www.perigold.com) reveals an undiscovered world of luxury design, giving shoppers unprecedented access to industry-trusted brands. Established in 2017, Perigold offers the largest-ever collection of extraordinary furnishings from the design world’s top names – across every style and every category, indoors and out. With its inspired curation, free delivery, and expert concierge team, Perigold empowers both consumers and trade professionals to confidently realize their vision. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Perigold is part of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) brand portfolio.

About Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton is an Oscar-winning actress, director, and author. Recognized for her architectural sensitivity and restorations, her design aesthetic has been celebrated in several books.

About Aidan Gray

Founded in 2003, Aidan Gray became a leader in home furnishings for products that fit beautifully into European-inspired interiors. Using lauded antiques as a muse, the company became popular for high-quality products that read as one-of-a-kind treasures from the 17th and 18th centuries. Recently, Aidan Gray has introduced contemporary notes to appeal to those whose interiors are more modern, though the emphasis on handmade and authentic materials continues to dominate the line. Whether the styles lean toward European or modern, each exhibits the "perfect balance" of usefulness for today's homes. Our Details, Your Style.

Wayfair Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Wayfair Aktie: Führender Möbel und Design E-Commerce Anbieter
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perigold Welcomes Keaton Industries, an Aidan Gray Lighting Collection Designed by Diane Keaton, as the Exclusive E-Commerce Retail Partner Perigold, the first-of-its-kind destination for luxury home furnishings and decor, is pleased to announce the e-commerce exclusive retail offering of Keaton Industries, a lighting collaboration between luxury furniture manufacturer Aidan Gray and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Wayfair Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
07.01.21
Wayfair to Pay All U.S. Employees a Minimum of $15 Per Hour

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
7
Wayfair Aktie: Führender Möbel und Design E-Commerce Anbieter