Perigold Welcomes Keaton Industries, an Aidan Gray Lighting Collection Designed by Diane Keaton, as the Exclusive E-Commerce Retail Partner

Perigold, the first-of-its-kind destination for luxury home furnishings and decor, is pleased to announce the e-commerce exclusive retail offering of Keaton Industries, a lighting collaboration between luxury furniture manufacturer Aidan Gray and renowned actress, director, producer, and author Diane Keaton. A curated selection of the collection will be available to purchase through Keaton Industries online showroom at Perigold.com.

Keaton Industries, a bold lighting collection designed by Diane Keaton and Aidan Gray, is available exclusively on Perigold.com (Photo: Business Wire)

Diane Keaton, author of The House that Pinterest Built, is known for her infatuation with black and white design and statement-making decor. Her lighting collaboration with Aidan Gray brings her style to life with bold, graphic shades and clean profiles, each with striking design elements. The versatile collection can punctuate any space - from industrial chic to modern farmhouse styles - and Keaton designed the collection to be mixed and matched so individuals can achieve their personal design vision.

“Many of the shapes and patterns in the collection are reminiscent of what is in my home. It’s about repetition and continuity,” said Keaton. “The greatest satisfaction for me was seeing all of the small details come together to make the collection complete. The entire process was a real team effort; every shade tells a different story.”

"We are thrilled to offer our customers exclusive access to this buzzed-about collection," said Rebecca Ginns, Perigold's General Manager. "This one-of-a-kind collaboration is a testament to Diane’s creativity and design expertise. Paired with Aidan Gray’s impeccable product quality, this collection is perfectly suited for Perigold’s luxury portfolio.”

The collection, which includes pendant lights, barrel shades, and lighting accessories, is available exclusively to purchase on Perigold.com. The collection starts at $790.00 and is backed by the Perigold promise of exceptional craftsmanship, free shipping*, and expert concierge service.

For more information and to shop Keaton Industries on Perigold, visit http://bit.ly/PGxKI.

Launched in 2017, Perigold grants discerning shoppers and designers unprecedented access to hundreds of thousands of luxury home furnishings and decor products, many of which are available for the first time online. Perigold’s selection encompasses every style and category – from traditional to modern, for indoors and out – while Perigold's free delivery* and expert concierge service offers customers peace of mind.

Perigold is powered by the engine of Wayfair Inc., which includes Wayfair, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main. Follow @perigold on Instagram and Facebook for more access to luxury home inspiration.

*Restrictions apply.

About Perigold

Perigold (www.perigold.com) reveals an undiscovered world of luxury design, giving shoppers unprecedented access to industry-trusted brands. Established in 2017, Perigold offers the largest-ever collection of extraordinary furnishings from the design world’s top names – across every style and every category, indoors and out. With its inspired curation, free delivery, and expert concierge team, Perigold empowers both consumers and trade professionals to confidently realize their vision. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Perigold is part of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) brand portfolio.

About Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton is an Oscar-winning actress, director, and author. Recognized for her architectural sensitivity and restorations, her design aesthetic has been celebrated in several books.

About Aidan Gray

Founded in 2003, Aidan Gray became a leader in home furnishings for products that fit beautifully into European-inspired interiors. Using lauded antiques as a muse, the company became popular for high-quality products that read as one-of-a-kind treasures from the 17th and 18th centuries. Recently, Aidan Gray has introduced contemporary notes to appeal to those whose interiors are more modern, though the emphasis on handmade and authentic materials continues to dominate the line. Whether the styles lean toward European or modern, each exhibits the "perfect balance" of usefulness for today's homes. Our Details, Your Style.

