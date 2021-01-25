Columbia Care Celebrates Launch of Adult-Use Sales in Arizona at its SWC Dispensaries

“We have been a proud member of the Arizona cannabis community for more than seven years and have been looking forward to the day when we can bring the same product integrity and quality to the adult-use community,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “We are committed to bringing forward our experience in other states that have transitioned from medical to adult-use to help bolster the industry and support positive economic impact to the state.”

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the leading vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., announced this weekend the official launch of adult-use cannabis sales in Arizona at its SWC dispensaries in Tempe and Prescott.

Columbia Care’s SWC dispensaries opened their doors in 2013 offering high quality, independently tested, premium products. SWC also has a knowledgeable customer service-oriented team that makes the experience seamless, personalized, and informative for every category of customer, and meets them wherever they are on their health and wellness journey. In addition to its two dispensaries in Arizona, SWC also has significant cultivation and manufacturing capabilities, currently undergoing a material expansion, which have been a leading supplier of independently tested finished goods and raw materials for dispensaries across the state. Columbia Care is licensed in 18 U.S. markets, of which five have now legalized adult-use.

“Our SWC team is delighted and grateful to welcome all of Arizona’s adult-use customers to our dispensaries and are eager to share the benefits of cannabis in addressing a broad range of health and wellness needs,” said Chris Ras, Columbia Care’s Regional Vice President, Western U.S. “As we introduce additional form factors, including our proprietary, fast-acting edible line, we will continue to provide unparalleled customer service and product knowledge to our new collective customer base and look forward to this next chapter for cannabis in Arizona.”

Adult-use sales are available now at SWC Tempe located at 520 South Price Rd. and SWC Prescott 123 E. Merritt Street. For more information on Columbia Care and its SWC dispensaries in Arizona, please visit www.swcarizona.com.

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 108 facilities[1] including 81 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult-use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

[1] Pro forma facilities either open or under development

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to the expansion of adult-use sales in Arizona, which although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005238/en/