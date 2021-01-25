 

Everbridge Awarded Statewide Vaccine Distribution Deployment Across West Virginia; Everbridge Software Enables Governments, Hospitals and Businesses to Coordinate Rapid Delivery and Communications of COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution, an extension to its CEM platform offering risk insights, logistics awareness and vaccine appointment management to support the full spectrum of organizations that develop, manufacture, transport, distribute, regulate, and administer the coronavirus vaccine. The offering also provides governments with a single, unified platform to expedite vaccine coordination, communication and distribution for all residents, including vulnerable populations with special needs. Representing significant adoption for its vaccine distribution software, Everbridge announced the deployment of its CEM Platform to power the digital vaccination distribution system for a variety of municipalities and organizations, including the entire state population of West Virginia, and the County of Sarasota, Florida, among others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005258/en/

Everbridge Awarded Statewide Vaccine Distribution Deployment Across West Virginia (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge Awarded Statewide Vaccine Distribution Deployment Across West Virginia (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have partnered with Everbridge,” said Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia in a recent press conference for state residents. “Everbridge helps states notify their citizens when there’s a fire, a flood, or a hurricane, but now they are going to help us coordinate vaccines as we can get them from the federal government. We will be the first state to turn on this new vaccine scheduling system. Everbridge helped us stand this up in one week’s time.”

In the U.S., healthcare experts have stated: “at a pace of one million doses a day, the virus wouldn’t be contained until sometime in 2022.” A recent survey also reveals that 6 in 10 Americans do not know when or where to get the vaccine. In addition, the logistics of moving this type of vaccine across the country in a short period of time creates a substantial challenge, especially given the cruciality of cold chain monitoring.

Added Gov. Justice, “This system [provides residents] the ability to put your information in directly and helps us coordinate when vaccines are available to notify you when and where to come to get your vaccine. You will get a message back after you’ve registered to confirm that you are in the system and we will send you updates regularly. The system sends emails, texts, and phone calls. Whatever way you want us to notify you about your availability, [Everbridge] will let you pick up on just that.”

Seite 1 von 5
Everbridge Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Awarded Statewide Vaccine Distribution Deployment Across West Virginia; Everbridge Software Enables Governments, Hospitals and Businesses to Coordinate Rapid Delivery and Communications of COVID-19 Vaccine Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution, an extension to its CEM platform offering risk insights, logistics awareness and vaccine appointment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Everbridge Wins Award as One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Market Leaders Among Public and Private Companies in the Region, for Second Consecutive Year
19.01.21
Everbridge enthüllt Front-End-Alarmierungsschnittstelle der nächsten Generation für branchenweit führende globale Public Warning Platform
19.01.21
Everbridge Unveils Next-Generation Front-End Alerting Interface for Industry-Leading Global Public Warning Platform
13.01.21
Everbridge Software Platform Selected to Support Second Consecutive Presidential Inauguration
12.01.21
Everbridge kooperiert mit Atos, dem führenden Unternehmen für digitale Transformation, um den Einsatz von CEM (Critical Event Management) weltweit zu fördern
12.01.21
Everbridge Partners with Digital Transformation Leader Atos to Expand Critical Event Management (CEM) Adoption Globally
11.01.21
U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Selects Everbridge to Ensure Safety of its Federal Workers and Facilities
07.01.21
Everbridge to Present at Needham Growth Conference
06.01.21
Everbridge erhält neues Patent für Public Warning, das die Verteilung von Inhalten per 5G-Multicast mithilfe seiner Plattform der nächsten Generation zur Warnung der Bevölkerung während der COVID-19-Pandemie ermöglicht
06.01.21
Everbridge Awarded New Public Warning Patent Enabling 5G Multicast Content Distribution for Its Next-Generation Population Alerting Platform Amid COVID-19 Pandemic