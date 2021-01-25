Everbridge Awarded Statewide Vaccine Distribution Deployment Across West Virginia; Everbridge Software Enables Governments, Hospitals and Businesses to Coordinate Rapid Delivery and Communications of COVID-19 Vaccine

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution , an extension to its CEM platform offering risk insights, logistics awareness and vaccine appointment management to support the full spectrum of organizations that develop, manufacture, transport, distribute, regulate, and administer the coronavirus vaccine. The offering also provides governments with a single, unified platform to expedite vaccine coordination, communication and distribution for all residents, including vulnerable populations with special needs. Representing significant adoption for its vaccine distribution software, Everbridge announced the deployment of its CEM Platform to power the digital vaccination distribution system for a variety of municipalities and organizations, including the entire state population of West Virginia , and the County of Sarasota, Florida , among others.

Everbridge Awarded Statewide Vaccine Distribution Deployment Across West Virginia (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have partnered with Everbridge,” said Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia in a recent press conference for state residents. “Everbridge helps states notify their citizens when there’s a fire, a flood, or a hurricane, but now they are going to help us coordinate vaccines as we can get them from the federal government. We will be the first state to turn on this new vaccine scheduling system. Everbridge helped us stand this up in one week’s time.”

In the U.S., healthcare experts have stated: “at a pace of one million doses a day, the virus wouldn’t be contained until sometime in 2022.” A recent survey also reveals that 6 in 10 Americans do not know when or where to get the vaccine. In addition, the logistics of moving this type of vaccine across the country in a short period of time creates a substantial challenge, especially given the cruciality of cold chain monitoring.

Added Gov. Justice, “This system [provides residents] the ability to put your information in directly and helps us coordinate when vaccines are available to notify you when and where to come to get your vaccine. You will get a message back after you’ve registered to confirm that you are in the system and we will send you updates regularly. The system sends emails, texts, and phone calls. Whatever way you want us to notify you about your availability, [Everbridge] will let you pick up on just that.”