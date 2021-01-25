 

Ambac Closes Financial Deleveraging Transaction Through Exchange of Outstanding Corolla Trust Obligations for Surplus Notes

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corporation (“AAC”), successfully completed an exchange whereby it acquired 100% of the outstanding obligations of Corolla Trust in return for AAC issued 5.1% Senior Surplus Notes (“SSNs”). Corolla Trust was established in 2014 and is the sole owner of an AAC Junior Surplus Note (“JSN”) with a face amount of $350 million and accrued and unpaid interest of $164 million through January 22, 2021. Ambac held the residual interest in Corolla Trust, which was also exchanged in return for AAC issued 5.1% SSNs. Following the exchange, AAC expects to collapse Corolla Trust. As a result of this deleveraging transaction, AAC will reduce its nominal debt and accrued interest outstanding by approximately $73 million.

Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambac, commented: “The successful completion of the exchange of the Corolla Trust obligations for Senior Surplus Notes represents another significant step in our continuous pursuit to deleverage and simplify AAC’s capital structure, consistent with our strategic priorities.”

For additional details regarding this exchange, refer to the corresponding Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal advisor and Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial adviser to Ambac on the transaction.

About Ambac
 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries, Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac Assurance UK Limited, are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in runoff. Ambac is also in the process of acquiring and/or developing new businesses, through other subsidiaries, including its wholly owned subsidiary Everspan Insurance Company, Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company, Xchange Benefits, LLC and Xchange Affinity Underwriting Agency, LLC. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

