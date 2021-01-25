 

Blue Canyon Technologies Deploys Multiple Components Aboard Falcon 9 Launch

Leading small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies, LLC. (“BCT” or “Blue Canyon”) today announced the launch of multiple components aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9, including FleXcore Attitude Control Systems and Next-Generation Reaction Wheels.

“Our versatile components are helping reduce the barrier to space,” said George Stafford, CEO of Blue Canyon. “We provide the performance, flexibility and cost-efficiency needed to increase the viability of commercial missions.”

The components supported a variety of commercial missions, including two commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites for Capella Space and SAMSON, and an experimental mission of Technicon to demonstrate long-term formation flight.

Blue Canyon's FleXcore system offers a high-performance, cost-efficient modular Attitude Determination and Control System platform that's scalable to a wide range of bus sizes and mission requirements. BCT's attitude control systems have flown on a variety of small satellites, including micro-sat spacecraft, and was first put on-orbit in 2016. In May of 2019, BCT announced it would provide 12 precision pointing platforms, built on the company’s FleXcore product, to Capella Space, the U.S.-based information services company providing Earth observation data on demand.

BCT’s Reaction Wheels are built to provide spacecraft with the precise combination of torque and momentum storage necessary to navigate a successful mission. Brushless DC motors, ultra-smooth bearings, and the BCT Reaction Wheel advanced lubrication system ensures low-jitter performance and long mission life.

About Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Canyon Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable and affordable spacecraft that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy, reducing the barriers of space entry. BCT is currently supporting nearly 50 unique missions with over 90 spacecraft, all in production at their newly developed 80,000-square-foot facility in Lafayette, Colorado.

BCT has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and provided the Attitude Control Systems for the first interplanetary CubeSats, which successfully traveled to Mars. The company has been recognized with awards from Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, Best in Biz award, ColoradoBiz Made in Colorado Emerging Manufacturer Winner and the 2020 Tibbetts Award.

