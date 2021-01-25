OptimizeRx Expects Q4 2020 Revenue up 117% to Record $16 Million, Full Year up 75% to Record $43 Million

For the fourth quarter, the company expects record revenue of approximately $16 million, up 117% versus the fourth quarter of 2019, along with positive GAAP net income. The record revenue was primarily driven by strong organic growth in messaging and patient engagement solutions.

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, reported preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

For the full year, the company expects record revenue of approximately $43 million, up 75% over 2019.

“Our fourth quarter showed a strong finish to a great year of growth and market expansion, with this largely driven by life science companies increasingly using our nationwide digital health network to engage providers and patients at key touchpoints along the care journey,” stated OptimizeRx CEO Will Febbo. “This access became increasingly important throughout the year and has long-term durability due to a sustainable shift in customer needs, as the industry transitions to greater adoption of digital communication solutions for clinical and commercial activities.”

“Our teams also delivered across all fronts, while developing innovative customer solutions designed to provide new organic revenue streams in 2021 and beyond,” continued Febbo. “We now have a fully integrated, highly scalable and compliant platform that integrates real-time, real-world data with AI and important voice tools. Our unique value proposition has never been stronger, and this is evident in our results.”

In 2020, OptimizeRx maintained a high client renewal rate while adding 60 new brands. Steve Silvestro, the company’s chief commercial officer, commented: “A high contract renewal rate and the increasing demand for effective digital provider and patient engagement solutions have fueled our growth. We began the new year with a sales pipeline of around $170 million, and it is showing a continued shift toward enterprise-level engagements that generate recurring revenue streams. Altogether, we expect another very strong year of growth ahead.”

The company plans to report its full fourth quarter and full year 2020 results in late February.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.