 

VitalHub Announces Expansion Licensing Deal with Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 13:30  |  66   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a material licensing transaction comprising an expansion of recently-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform installation at Rotherham Foundation NHS Trust (the “Trust”).

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has chosen to work with the Company to support the digital transformation of the Trust’s outpatient department and to help deliver an improved hospital experience for patients. The Trust, which manages more than 250,000 outpatient appointments every year, will deploy several digital solutions from Intouch to help overhaul the way outpatient journeys are managed for both patients and staff.

Prior to the expansion contract, the Trust had been utilizing Intouch with Health’s Flow Manager solution. Upon the success of this implementation, the Trust has now committed to extend their initial contract, increasing their adoption of the Intouch platform with the introduction of new patient-facing technology to include digital patient check-in kiosks to reduce reception queue backlog, and deploying digital patient calling screens in patient waiting areas, to enable more streamlined patient communication, in-clinic. In each case, the additional implementations contribute to the overall robustness of the Intouch’s patient visibility and operational management solutions, enabling more effective utilization of resources and improved to overall care delivery and patient experience.

The Company will be implementing these modules at Greenoaks, Rotherham Community Health Centre, and the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit. These modules will also go-live at the Trust’s satellite site, Rotherham Community Health Centre (RCHC), which has also been refurbished to support the move for all their Ophthalmology services, allowing patients to check themselves in using VitalHub’s solution.

Central to the new technology will be the introduction of Intouch’s Flow Manager digital dashboard; a central digital hub accessible by staff that allows them to monitor the progress of each visiting patient and their location in the department throughout the duration of their appointment.

The deal comes at a crucial time for the Trust, as their need to digitally transform its outpatient department has never been greater. Increasing demands on hospital services are requiring Trusts to improve the way that outpatient journeys are managed for both patients and staff in order to increase operational efficiency; enhancing patient care and enriching patient experience. The solutions which they will implement are aimed at helping to deliver an improved hospital experience for patients whilst alleviating pressure on administrators and clinical staff.

