 

Five-year ILLUMENATE EU RCT and Pivotal study results confirm safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 13:35  |  58   |   |   

January 25, 2021

Two major randomized controlled trials (RCTs) show no difference in mortality between patients treated with the Philips Stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) and those treated with percutaneous angioplasty (PTA), the current standard of care

Amsterdam, the NetherlandsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the final, five-year results of two major randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that show no difference in all-cause mortality between patients treated with the Stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) and those treated with percutaneous angioplasty (PTA), the current standard of care. Moreover, the studies showed no difference in mortality between the Stellarex DCB and PTA at every 12-month endpoint over the course of the study. Results from the two RCTs were presented at the virtual 2021 Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC).

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philips Electronics!
Long
Basispreis 41,96€
Hebel 10,26
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 49,85€
Hebel 9,94
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The ILLUMENATE EU RCT and ILLUMENATE Pivotal RCT together comprised approximately 600 patients in Europe and the U.S. After five years, the ILLUMENATE EU RCT showed 19.3% mortality among patients treated with the Stellarex DCB compared to 19.4% mortality for those treated with PTA. The five-year results for the ILLUMENATE Pivotal study also show no statistically significant difference among patients treated with the Stellarex DCB (21.2%) compared to those treated with PTA (20.2%). Both studies had a high vital status follow-up compliance, with the status of over 90% of patients known.

“The five-year final results show favourable overall safety of the Stellarex low-dose paclitaxel DCB, and are applicable within an extensive patient cohort,” said Marianne Brodmann, MD, Professor, vascular specialist at the Medical University of Graz, Austria, primary investigator for both trials and a paid consultant to Philips. “Every year, the Stellarex program has demonstrated low mortality rates with no difference in rates between the two patient cohorts.”

“These study results build on the robust, consistent long-term data of the Stellarex program and confirm the safety and performance of our unique DCB,” said Chris Landon, Senior Vice President and General Manager Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips. “The Stellarex DCB, with its low drug dose and unique drug coating composition, continues to be an important treatment choice for healthcare providers treating patients with peripheral arterial disease.”  

Featuring Philips EnduraCoat technology, a unique coating consisting of a polyethylene glycol excipient with amorphous and crystalline paclitaxel particles dispersed in it, Stellarex .035” DCB is unlike any other drug-coated balloon for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. EnduraCoat technology provides efficient drug transfer and effective drug residency coupled with high coating durability and minimal particulate loss, thereby enabling a low therapeutic drug dose.

Philips’ Image Guided Therapy business provides complete procedural solutions of systems, smart devices, disease-specific software and services for minimally invasive procedures, helping caregivers decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient during their procedure.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 631 639 916
E-mail: mark.groves@philips.com

Fabienne van der Feer
Philips Image Guided Therapy
Tel: + 31 622 698 001
E-mail : fabienne.van.der.feer@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five-year ILLUMENATE EU RCT and Pivotal study results confirm safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon January 25, 2021 Two major randomized controlled trials (RCTs) show no difference in mortality between patients treated with the Philips Stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) and those treated with percutaneous angioplasty (PTA), the current …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Gives 2021 Loan Origination Guidance, Achieves 2020 Loan Origination ...
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:38 Uhr
WDH/ROUNDUP: Medizintechnikkonzern Philips beendet 2020 besser als erwartet
12:27 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Medizintechnikkonzern Philips beendet 2020 etwas besser als erwartet
12:19 Uhr
Aktien Europa: Ifo drückt die Märkte moderat ins Minus
11:43 Uhr
BERENBERG belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
10:49 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
10:06 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
10:00 Uhr
Philips and Spanish healthcare group Vithas sign strategic agreement to incorporate Philips’ most advanced technologies into Vithas hospitals and clinics
09:00 Uhr
Philips and Rennes University Hospital sign 5-year technology, research and innovation partnership to advance patient care
08:47 Uhr
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Outperform'
07:32 Uhr
Medizintechnikkonzern Philips beendet 2020 etwas besser als erwartet