 

MacroGenics Announces Publication of SOPHIA Trial Results for MARGENZA in JAMA Oncology

  • Primary endpoint of Phase 3 study met with MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb) showing a 24% Progression Free Survival (PFS) relative risk reduction compared to Herceptin (trastuzumab), both with chemotherapy
  • In the U.S., MARGENZA is approved, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease

ROCKVILLE, MD, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the publication of results from the SOPHIA trial of MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb) in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology. SOPHIA is a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of 536 adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer previously treated with two or more anti-HER2 regimens and from one to three lines of therapy for metastatic disease.  In the study, MARGENZA demonstrated a statistically significant 24% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to Herceptin, each in combination with chemotherapy (Hazard Ratio [HR] = 0.76; 95% CI, 0.59-0.98; p=0.03; median PFS 5.8 vs. 4.9 months).

“MARGENZA is the first HER2-targeted therapy to reduce the risk of disease progression in metastatic breast cancer patients over trastuzumab in a head-to-head comparison involving a heavily pretreated patient population,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. “These data represent years of research and clinical development at MacroGenics leading to the forthcoming commercialization of this innovative antibody-based therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.”

In addition to the statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint of PFS by centrally blinded review, investigator-assessed PFS (based on 337 events) was also greater with MARGENZA compared to trastuzumab with a 30% PFS relative risk reduction compared to trastuzumab (HR=0.70; 95% CI, 0.56-0.87; P=0.001; median investigator-assessed PFS 5.6 vs 4.2 months).  Among 524 response-evaluable patients, the objective response rates for MARGENZA plus chemotherapy and trastuzumab plus chemotherapy were 22% and 16%, respectively (P=0.06) and the clinical benefit rates were 37% for MARGENZA and 25% for trastuzumab, (P=0.003).

