 

FOMO CORP. Engages Schenck Strategies as PR Agency of Record to Promote Awareness of Disinfection Solutions

Chicago, IL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has hired Schenck Strategies (www.schenckstrategies.com) as its public relations provider and agency of record. Given the urgent need for businesses and facilities across the USA to address the lethal spread of COVID-19, Schenck Strategies will execute a strategic media relations program aimed to build and strengthen market positioning for FOMO’s wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC (www.purgevirus.com) and those of its recently announced partners: a rapid COVID-19 testing company, Agile Technologies Group, LLC (www.4agiletech.com), HVAC disinfection installation contractor, PVBJ Inc. (www.pvbjinc.com) and PPE Source International LLC (“PPESI”).

Through this partnership, Schenck Strategies will work closely with Purge Virus to address multiple industry verticals that are at the forefront of the new Biden Administration’s goals to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including high-risk areas like nursing homes, hotels, restaurants, and schools.

Masks and social distancing are one piece of the puzzle in helping countries successfully reopen for business. Purge Virus provides a long-term solution to disinfecting indoor air through HVAC systems and in-room devices in the most cost-effective path to increasing safety and reducing the spread of current and future contagions.

Schenck Strategies has a successful track record developing communications and transformational reputation strategies that drive growth, build brand awareness, and solve business problems for companies on a global scale. The company specializes in implementing highly effective media relations campaigns for innovative companies working in the COVID-19 space to prevent the spread of pathogens using patented technologies to keep workplaces, hotels, hospitals, schools, and other facilities open and safe.

“We are excited to partner with FOMO and Purge Virus to reach even more business and government leaders looking to create safe workspaces so that people can get back to work, attend school, shop, and lead normal lives,” said Dwain Schenck, founder of Schenck Strategies. “Purge Virus’s disinfection solutions are needed now more than ever as coronavirus variants are proving to be even more contagious and the nation’s health care systems inch closer to the breaking point.”

