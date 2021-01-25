 

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Results of First Diamond Sale of 2021

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium, which closed on January 22, 2021.

In this sale, 241,827 carats were sold for total proceeds of $27.8 million (US$21.8 million) resulting in an average value of $115 per carat (US$90 per carat).

Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO, commented:

"The first sale of the year was excellent, the growing confidence amongst rough diamond buyers translated into a healthy price improvement of 8% on a like for like basis when compared to our record high volume December sale.  We expect to see a continuation of the positive trend as rough and polished markets continue to strengthen post a successful retail season.  Looking ahead, our upcoming February sale will also include, amongst other high value diamonds, the recently recovered 157 carat diamond. Named "Polaris" after the North Star, this exceptional diamond exhibits a rare natural blue fluorescence that echoes its Arctic origins."

The Polaris diamond appears colorless in daylight, but under ultraviolet light its deep blue color, as pictured, is reminiscent of the northern lights seen overhead on clear winter nights in the Canadian Arctic.

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Group in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 106,202 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource at the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Tom E. McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

