 

Cheerios Brings Back Happy-Heart Shaped O’s to Inspire Heart-Healthy Lifestyle

America’s number-one cereal brand is bringing back happy-heart shapes to Honey Nut Cheerios and original yellow-box Cheerios, along with new additional flavors including Blueberry, Chocolate and Cinnamon starting in late January. The limited-edition boxes will be available at major retailers nationwide. Cheerios will also be giving away a free* box of Honey Nut Cheerios via rebate during the month of February, while supplies last, to drive awareness of National Heart Health Month.

America’s number one cereal brand is bringing back happy-heart shapes to Honey Nut Cheerios and original yellow-box Cheerios, along with new additional flavors including Blueberry, Chocolate and Cinnamon starting in late January. (Photo: General Mills)

Honey Nut Cheerios and other Cheerios flavors are made with whole grain oats and can help lower cholesterol as part of a heart-healthy diet.1 With more than 100 million Americans having some form of heart disease, Cheerios is prioritizing the importance of heart health and wants to remind Americans that a happy, heart-heathy lifestyle can be fun, easy, and delicious.

“When we launched the happy-heart shaped O’s last year, it helped to educate millions of our fans about the importance of not only following a heart-healthy diet, but also about the benefits of eating Cheerios,” said Kathy Dixon, Senior Brand Experience Manager, Cheerios. “Cheerios is on a mission to not only put a smile on people’s faces but to inspire them to find new and fun ways to support their hearts.”

With the launch of our happy-heart shapes O’s, Cheerios wants to encourage people to adopt simple, fun behaviors that get them active like walking the dog, joining an online group fitness class and eating three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 3 American adults have high cholesterol. To help support a healthy heart, medical experts recommend practicing healthy living habits, like maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough physical activity and eating a heart-healthy diet, which can include foods made with whole grain oats, that can help lower cholesterol like Honey Nut Cheerios and other Cheerios flavors.

The limited-edition Cheerios boxes with happy heart shapes will be available at major retailers nationwide starting in late January, while supplies last (SRP: $3.99 for 10.8oz boxes and $4.99 for 19.8oz boxes). The Honey Nut Cheerios free* box giveaway will also be available via rebate up to $7.00 excluding tax. Americans can redeem by scanning their receipt during the month of February, while supplies last, to receive their rebate via Venmo, PayPal or US mail.

To learn more about the Honey Nut Cheerios rebate promotion, visit www.freeHoneyNutCheerios.com and share your heart-shapes with Cheerios on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*via rebate up to $7.00 excluding tax. Offer ends 2/28/21, or while supplies last. Upload receipt by 3/15/21. Excludes Mega and Club sizes. Terms and conditions apply.

1Three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods, like Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios cereal, in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Honey Nut and other flavors of Cheerios cereal provide 0.75 grams per serving. Original Cheerios cereal provides 1 gram per serving.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

