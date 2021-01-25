 

New Senior Announces Election of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today the election of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Banco Itaú International, as an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.

“Frances, a seasoned financial services executive and experienced investor, will bring tremendous value to New Senior as we move forward and we are very pleased to welcome her to our Board,” said Susan Givens, President & Chief Executive Officer of New Senior. “She joins the Board with extensive experience in real estate, financial services and banking. In addition, her significant public company board expertise will bring additional depth to our Board as we look to continue to grow the Company in the future.”

Ms. Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa is a private investor and was Chief Executive Officer of Banco Itaú International, Miami, Florida, from April 2012 to December 2016. Prior to that time, she served as an Executive Advisor to the Dean and as Interim Dean of the University of Miami School of Business from 2011 to 2012. She also served as President of US Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management at Bank of America Corporation, after having held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of US Trust Company. Other positions held include the President of the Latin America and Europe Private Banking Divisions for The Citigroup Private Bank, where she also headed the Global Wealth Structuring business.

Ms. Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa has significant experience serving on public and private company boards of directors. In 2011, she was appointed to the board of directors of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), one of the largest publicly-traded multifamily companies in the U.S. structured as a REIT, and she currently serves as the chair of its audit committee. She also serves on the board of directors of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), an independent oil and natural gas company, as well as its nominating and corporate governance and strategic planning and reserves committees. She also serves on the board of trustees and acts as chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Delaware Funds by Macquarie, a complex of SEC-registered mutual funds.

Ms. Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Miami and an M.B.A. from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

New Senior Investment Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Senior Announces Election of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today the election of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Banco Itaú International, as an independent director to the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
New Senior to Participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference and the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference