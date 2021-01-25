 

Nexstar Media’s Cable Network, WGN America, to Rebrand as NewsNation and Expand News Programming to Five Hours on Weeknights Beginning March 1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
WGN America, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s wholly-owned cable network currently reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that it will rebrand as NewsNation and expand its news programming to five hours on weeknights beginning March 1, with the launch of two new hour-long shows: “NewsNation Early Edition”at 6 p.m. ET, and “The Donlon Report,” anchored by Joe Donlon at 7 p.m. ET.

The new newscasts will join “Banfield,” hosted by award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, as new additions to the network’s news line-up. Banfield, an hour-long news and talk show announced earlier this month, will air weeknights at 10 p.m. ET, and also will launch on March 1.

Following the expansion, NewsNation, the country’s only live national newscast in prime-time, will be re-named “NewsNationPrime. It will air from 8 - 10 p.m. ET and be anchored by veteran journalists Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson, who have been with the newscast since its launch last Fall.

“Rebranding WGN America as NewsNation underscores the network’s clearly defined mission of delivering fact-based and unbiased news, while making it easier for viewers to find this new informative source for news,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar Inc.’s Networks Division President. “At the same time, expanding our news programming to five hours Monday through Friday will extend the network’s reach and the depth of its news content across more weeknight time periods, delivering viewers more national news and regional stories from across the U.S., as well as coverage of the day’s most important issues.”

NewsNation Early Edition will air weeknights from 6 - 7 p.m. ET, with Nichole Berlie shifting from her role as NewsNation weekend anchor to hosting the new show. Prior to joining NewsNation at its launch last September, Ms. Berlie served as a general assignment reporter and co-anchor of the weekend newscast at WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston.

“I’m excited to be a part of the NewsNation team and thrilled to be part of Early Edition,” said Ms. Berlie. “Our mission of delivering fact-based, unbiased news is resonating with viewers, and I’m looking forward to building on NewsNation’s solid start with this expansion.”

The Donlon Report will air weeknights from 7 - 8 p.m. ET and will feature a mix of news and interviews with today’s newsmakers. The show will be hosted by Joe Donlon, a 30-year news veteran and a member of the NewsNation weeknight anchor team since its launch, who will assume his new role March 1. Prior to joining NewsNation, Mr. Donlon served as co-anchor of WGN-TV’s 9 p.m. news in Chicago. His reporting has taken him to Kuwait, just days after the end of Operation Desert Storm, and he has interviewed Presidents Trump and Obama, and covered political conventions, impeachments, and the Olympics.

