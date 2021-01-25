NantHealth and Sesame Announce Collaboration to Help Providers Increase Productivity and Better Serve Patients

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced a collaboration with Sesame, a direct-to-patient healthcare platform offering affordable prices for in-person and virtual care. The program gives providers the tools needed to offer patients direct access to affordable, high-quality care while increasing practice revenue up to 25% per patient visit by reducing administrative costs. With just under half of the adult U.S. population uninsured or underinsured, Sesame and NantHealth are working together to educate providers on direct-to-patient and virtual care, enabling them to scale their practices faster.

As one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare marketplaces in the U.S., hundreds of thousands of consumers use Sesame to search for and purchase health services, including doctor visits, dentistry, dermatology, imaging, and more. The platform has raised over $23 million in funding to scale the model of direct-pay health care. Sesame’s direct-pay solution allows uninsured or underinsured patients – as well as those with high deductible health plans – to find affordable, high-quality care and allows providers to set clear, transparent prices, receive payment upfront, list hours that are most convenient for them, and connect with patients virtually or in-person.

​NantHealth’s NaviNet, one of the nation’s leading payer-provider collaboration platforms, allows providers to exchange vital administrative, financial, and clinical information in real-time. Working with Sesame, providers registered on the NaviNet platform have access to a unique solution to provide access to high-quality care at affordable rates. As the United States healthcare system has adapted to its present challenges, direct-to-patient care has accelerated during this time and will continue to be a critical solution moving forward for both patients and providers.

"Given that millions of Americans have lost their employer-provided insurance in 2020, it's more important than ever to expand options for affordable healthcare," said David Goldhill, CEO and Co-founder, Sesame. "We are delighted to work with NantHealth, a premier SaaS company and leading supplier of payer-provider engagement solutions. Our collaboration, in service of NaviNet providers and their patients, gives providers turnkey solutions to grow their practices and increase revenue by 25% per visit. It also allows for their patients to gain access to care for everything, from a video doctor visit to an MRI or CT scan, at more affordable prices than they can find anywhere else.”