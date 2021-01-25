Tremont Mortgage Trust Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, February 22nd

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq:TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Friday, February 19, 2021. On Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President Tom Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (833) 366-1119. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6771. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10150726.