 

Tremont Mortgage Trust Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, February 22nd

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq:TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Friday, February 19, 2021. On Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President Tom Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (833) 366-1119. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6771. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10150726.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.trmtreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq:TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tremont Mortgage Trust Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, February 22nd Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq:TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Friday, February 19, 2021. On Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation