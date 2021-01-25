 

Allscripts Sunrise to be extended across Gippsland

The Gippsland Health Alliance (GHA) has announced plans for the expansion of its Allscripts Sunrise electronic health record (EHR) across the Victoria, Australia region of Gippsland. Phase 3 of GHA’s EHR Community Health project will see the implementation of the Sunrise Emergency Care module (within the Sunrise EHR platform of health) at the emergency department facilities of the Central Gippsland Health Service, Bairnsdale Regional Health Service (servicing east Gippsland), West Gippsland Healthcare Group and Bass Coast Health, which covers the southern part of the region. Sunrise will then be rolled out across inpatient services at all four hospitals.

In October last year, Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) completed the rollout of its Sunrise EHR platform at the Latrobe Regional Hospital (LRH). The EHR went live in the Latrobe 30-bed ED in April 2019 and is now fully functional across inpatient services at LRH and Community Mental Health services across the region. LRH is Gippsland's specialist referral and trauma centre, located approximately 93 miles east of Melbourne, and is one of the region's largest employers, with more than 2,100 staff. It is a purpose-built 300-plus-bed teaching hospital caring for a population of more than 260,000 people.

Latrobe is the health-IT company’s first implementation of its EHR solution in Victoria and is also one of the first EHRs in Australia to use Microsoft Azure. The cost efficiency, flexibility and resilience associated with cloud-based systems was a driving force behind the decision by other members of the alliance to extend the Sunrise EMR platform across Gippsland.

Todd Haebich, General Manager of Allscripts Australia, said that the extension of Sunrise reflects international best practice by enabling a continuum of care across the region of Gippsland.

“This is the first step towards establishing a connected health community across a large and well-populated area and we are delighted to be supporting the Gippsland Health Alliance’s vision,” explained Mr. Haebich. “When clinicians have information on a patient’s health status and history they can make more informed decisions and provide a higher quality of care whilst also optimizing scarce resources.”

Jon Millar, Chief Information Officer of the Gippsland Health Alliance, said that Phase 3 of the EHR Community Health project will extend the proven benefits of an EHR to the entire Gippsland region.

“This is about improving the quality of health service across a much bigger footprint in the Gippsland region and helps us deliver on our commitment to empower clinicians to deliver a world-class service,” explained Mr. Millar.

The Gippsland Health Alliance (GHA) is a consortium of publicly funded health services in the Gippsland region of Victoria, east of Melbourne, covering some 16,045 square miles. Allscripts won the competitive tender to deliver an EHR solution to the Gippsland Health Alliance in late 2017 and Latrobe Regional Hospital (LRH) was selected as the first site in the Alliance to implement the Sunrise EHR clinical suite.

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health.

