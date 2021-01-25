CVD Equipment Corporation Names Emmanuel Lakios President & CEO and Lawrence Waldman Chairman of the Board

“All of the independent Board members have made this decision based on our concerns about reduced sales and losses over the last several years, and we believe that in order to return to profitability and in the best interests of our shareholders, a change in leadership is required,” stated Waldman, adding that Martin Teitelbaum will no longer serve as General Counsel.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems and materials, today announced that Emmanuel Lakios, a 30-year veteran of the industry, has been named President and CEO, and that Director Lawrence Waldman has been appointed non-executive Chairman of the Board, both replacing Leonard Rosenbaum who had been serving in all three roles.

“We are attempting to position CVD Equipment Corporation for growth and sustainability moving forward, with a sharp focus on enhancing and expanding the services and technologies we can provide to our customers, as well as operating efficiencies,” Waldman continued. “We thank Mr. Rosenbaum and Mr. Teitelbaum for their years of service.”

Lakios joined CVD Equipment in 2017 as Vice President Sales & Marketing and has been instrumental in establishing long-range strategic planning for diversification and growth within the company. He has previously served as President & CEO at Sensor Electronic Technology Inc (SETi) in South Carolina where he established the company as an industry leader in UV LEDs, expanded the company through acquisition and establishment of a new Research & Development center. As President & CEO of Imago Scientific Instruments Corporation in Wisconsin he oversaw the sale of the company to Cameca Ametek. He held numerous leadership positions at Veeco Industries in New York from 1984 until 2003, including President of Process Equipment, growing that group’s annual sales to over $250M, and helped increase market share of the company through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

“CVD Equipment Corporation has a base of loyal, long-term customers and an expansive portfolio of technologies and products, supported by a talented and dedicated team of 120 employees,” said Lakios. “I am eager to work with the Board of Directors, all of whom have extensive experience in corporate governance and leadership, and our senior management team to maintain our position as an industry leader and explore new opportunities for growth and expansion.”