Cygnus Capital Addresses Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Latest Attempt to Undermine Corporate Democracy

Cygnus Capital, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Cygnus” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 2.7% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("AHT" or the “Company”), including 40,000 shares of common stock underlying certain call options, and a significant portion of each of the outstanding series of preferred stock, today commented on the lawsuit filed by AHT on January 19, 2021. AHT is suing Cygnus in order to prevent the firm from nominating director candidates and running an election contest at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”).

As a reminder, on January 5, 2021 Cygnus announced that it has nominated five highly-qualified and independent candidates for election to AHT’s eight-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Annual Meeting. Please visit www.RenovateAshford.com to learn more about the Cygnus slate and sign up for updates.