 

Cygnus Capital Addresses Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Latest Attempt to Undermine Corporate Democracy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Cygnus Capital, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Cygnus” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 2.7% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("AHT" or the “Company”), including 40,000 shares of common stock underlying certain call options, and a significant portion of each of the outstanding series of preferred stock, today commented on the lawsuit filed by AHT on January 19, 2021. AHT is suing Cygnus in order to prevent the firm from nominating director candidates and running an election contest at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”).

As a reminder, on January 5, 2021 Cygnus announced that it has nominated five highly-qualified and independent candidates for election to AHT’s eight-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Annual Meeting. Please visit www.RenovateAshford.com to learn more about the Cygnus slate and sign up for updates.

Christopher Swann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cygnus, stated:

“The lawsuit filed last week by AHT is baseless and we intend on vigorously defending ourselves. This action appears to be a blatant entrenchment maneuver intended to disenfranchise Cygnus and insulate Monty Bennett and his boardroom allies, who have demonstrated a flagrant disregard for stockholders and their rights for years. We contend that the incumbent Board has irreparably impugned its credibility by once again weaponizing litigation in an attempt to silence a sizable stockholder and undermine corporate democracy.

We believe stockholders should be equally alarmed that the Board is wasting AHT’s finite resources on under-handed efforts to harm Cygnus and thwart a fair, open election contest. AHT recently took the extraordinary step of having its external legal counsel – paid for by stockholders – directly contact and seemingly harass hundreds of our limited partners, who had nothing to do with Cygnus’ decision to nominate director candidates. This followed AHT’s representatives apparently trying to intimidate our nominees, including one who ultimately resigned from our slate in early January rather than serve as its sixth member. Fortunately for stockholders, Cygnus will not allow Mr. Bennett to use scorched-earth litigation and reputational attacks as means of escaping accountability.

Seite 1 von 4
Ashford Hospitality Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cygnus Capital Addresses Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Latest Attempt to Undermine Corporate Democracy Cygnus Capital, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Cygnus” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 2.7% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Electric Last Mile and Forum Merger III Corporation Announce Board of Director Nominees for ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Honors Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day with Launch of Disease Awareness ...
Momentus Names Dawn Harms Interim CEO
Eurofins Achieved Revenues in Excess of EUR 5.4bn in 2020, After Continued Momentum in December ...
 Groupe SEB Invests in CHEFCLUB ; the FoodTech Brand Which Generated the Strongest Growth on ...
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of ...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster ...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Cygnus Capital Nominates Five Highly-Qualified Candidates for Election to Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
9
Hotelreit mit langfristigen guten Dividendenrenditen?