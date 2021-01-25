Medallia Announces Product Enhancements Aimed at Managing Disrupted Remote Workforces

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced a number of product enhancements designed to help companies positively engage with newly distributed and disrupted workforces. These enhancements include new offerings for diversity and inclusion and real-time digital employee engagement as well as critical partner integrations to help organizations connect with employees, ensure they have the tools and coaching necessary to do their jobs effectively and, ultimately, deliver seamless customer experiences across digital channels and contact centers.

"As employees transitioned from in-office environments to remote work, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies began looking for new ways to engage employees. Medallia is rolling out several key new employee engagement product enhancements to help organizations improve employee satisfaction, productivity and belonging," said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer for Medallia.