Facedrive Foods Continues on Growth Trajectory, Launching in New Regions and Increasing Delivery Volumes to Meet Demand for Responsible Food Delivery Services

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that its food delivery vertical, Facedrive Foods, has launched operations in the region of Scarborough, ON, in response to burgeoning customer demand. Moreover, Facedrive Foods continues to experience substantial growth, with orders exceeding 4,100 (on average) meal deliveries per day. Restaurant partners are now nearing 4,425 with over 250,000 active users registered on a platform that is now operational in 19 cities across Canada – including Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Kingston, London, Edmonton and Halifax, and with expansion plans to other cities in Canada and the USA anticipated soon.

Facedrive Foods has capitalized on the dramatic shift in commerce patterns and consumer behavior in the wake of the pandemic and the current Ontario-wide State of Emergency. As store fronts and restaurants have limited their offerings to take out or delivery service exclusively, volumes of orders made through online on-demand food delivery platforms have soared. At the same time, consumers are increasingly demanding companies to do business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. The tandem of these two trends has played strongly into the Facedrive Foods’ playbook and ambitious expansion plans. In addition, the ethnically diverse North American market continues to demonstrate increasing demand for national cuisines, adding to the positive list of factors providing a strong tail-wind for Facedrive Foods.

Facedrive Foods is also continuously exploring opportunities to better serve its customer base by adding new services and app features. Thus, the company has expanded into grocery delivery services, connecting multiethnic supermarkets and convenience stores with the end customer. In addition, Facedrive Foods has increased its delivery radius – which varies from region to region but typically offers inter-city service – enabling service access for residents in remote areas who often find themselves underserved by conventional providers. Following the chorus of recently-announced hardware and software upgrades, the Facedrive Foods platform also expects to deploy a subscription service feature whereby loyal customers will be able to unlock additional cost saving coupons. Currently in a pilot stage but garnering substantial interest, subscriptions are anticipated to be available to all users on a weekly, monthly and annual basis as of February 2021.