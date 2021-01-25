The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Supply Chain Leadership Updates

“Greg has led ELC’s Global Supply Chain with a great blend of strategic insight and innovative thinking,” said Mr. Freda. “He has evolved our Supply Chain organization into a truly integrated, state-of-the-art global network that touches all aspects of our business and drives tremendous value. He has also been instrumental in elevating and operationalizing our core principles of safety and sustainability, and has been an enthusiastic and vocal champion of Inclusion & Diversity within his team and across the enterprise. Greg’s genuinely positive energy, enthusiastic leadership style and unique interdisciplinary expertise will be truly missed.”

Today The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced that after nearly 13 years with the company, Gregory F. Polcer, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, has made the decision to retire, effective July 1, 2021. He will be succeeded by Roberto Canevari, who will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, effective May 1, 2021. Roberto will report directly to Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. Greg will work closely with Roberto over the next several months to support a smooth and successful transition.

“I am thrilled to welcome Roberto to The Estée Lauder Companies,” continued Mr. Freda. “He is a highly respected and talented supply chain expert and global leader who has successfully helmed and transformed the end-to-end supply chain organizations of several global, luxury, and brand-led companies. Throughout his career, he has consistently driven exceptional product quality and customer experience, as well as forward-looking sustainability strategies and practices. Roberto brings a unique combination of operational expertise and creative passion to ELC. I look forward to partnering closely with him to continue to innovate and improve our world-class supply chain organization.”

Please find further information about Gregory’s tenure and Roberto’s appointment below.

Gregory F. Polcer to Retire as Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain

A strategic expert in his field, Greg leveraged his unique background in general management and finance to lead ELC’s Supply Chain organization to continuously adapt ahead of an increasingly complex global landscape. He has developed and nurtured strong relationships with top suppliers and organizations around the world, prioritizing collaboration and innovation to responsibly and ethically create the most luxurious, efficacious and safe beauty products, with sustainability in mind. Greg was particularly influential in strategizing and implementing ELC’s approach to responsible sourcing principles for sensitive supply chain and human rights issues. He also led the development of new manufacturing and distribution centers in several key regions, focused on global supply sufficiency. Under his leadership, ELC’s manufacturing and distribution sites maintained safety as their top priority.